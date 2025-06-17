Los Angeles Angels vs New York Yankees Odds, Spread, and Totals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on June 16, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Angels will continue their four-game set against the New York Yankees tonight. The Angels stole game one in extra innings, scraping out a single run that proved enough to bank a victory. New York will aim to get its bats going in an effort to even up the series.

One of the Angels' offseason acquisitions will take the mound in this game. Kyle Hendricks has been around the block once or twice, but his age seems to be getting the better of him as the season progresses. Through his 13 starts, the righty has put up a 5.20 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP, numbers that should not inspire any confidence, especially against a Yankees lineup that is amongst the most dangerous in the MLB.

Opposing Hendricks is New York starter Will Warren. Despite being 10 years younger, Warren has put up very similar numbers to his Los Angeles counterpoint, earning a 4.86 ERA and a 1.37 WHIP in 14 appearances. However, things took a turn for the better when he held the Kansas City Royals scoreless over five innings of work. The Angels are not a great offensive team, presenting a rare opportunity for two quality outings in a row from Warren.

Spread

Angels +1.5 (+108)

Yankees -1.5 (-123)

Moneyline

Angels +218

Yankees -253

Totals

Over 9.5 (-116)

Under 9.5 (-101)

The above data was collected on June 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Angels vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Angels are 19-17 ATS when they enter the game as a road underdog.

The Angels are 17-16 ATS in games following a win.

The over is 23-10 in games following a Los Angeles win.

The Yankees are 32-39 ATS this season.

The Yankees are 16-17 ATS as home favorites.

The under is 20-13 when New York enters the game as a home favorite.

Angels vs Yankees Injury Reports

Los Angeles Angels

Yoan Moncada, 3B - Out.

Chris Taylor, UTIL - Out.

Robert Stephenson, RP - Out.

New York Yankees

Oswaldo Cabrera, UTIL - Out.

Luke Weaver, RP - Out.

Angels vs Yankees Predictions and Picks

Justin W. of Statsalt writes, "There is a bit of a gap throughout the ability to pitch as the road/home splits shows a difference as Kyle Hendricks is 1-3 with a 6.37 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP in 35.1 innings (seven road starts) while Will Warren is 3-1 with a 3.86 ERA and a .191 batting average against in 25.2 innings (five home starts). The ability to hit throughout the season shows a significant difference as Los Angeles is 21st with a .690 team OPS while averaging 4.17 runs per game, while New York is second in the sport with a .794 team OPS while scoring 5.29 runs per game thus far. The Yankees are 6-2 against the Angels in their last eight games, so take the New York Yankees to win this game."