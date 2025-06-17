Los Angeles Angels vs New York Yankees Odds, Spread, and Totals
The Los Angeles Angels will continue their four-game set against the New York Yankees tonight. The Angels stole game one in extra innings, scraping out a single run that proved enough to bank a victory. New York will aim to get its bats going in an effort to even up the series.
One of the Angels' offseason acquisitions will take the mound in this game. Kyle Hendricks has been around the block once or twice, but his age seems to be getting the better of him as the season progresses. Through his 13 starts, the righty has put up a 5.20 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP, numbers that should not inspire any confidence, especially against a Yankees lineup that is amongst the most dangerous in the MLB.
Opposing Hendricks is New York starter Will Warren. Despite being 10 years younger, Warren has put up very similar numbers to his Los Angeles counterpoint, earning a 4.86 ERA and a 1.37 WHIP in 14 appearances. However, things took a turn for the better when he held the Kansas City Royals scoreless over five innings of work. The Angels are not a great offensive team, presenting a rare opportunity for two quality outings in a row from Warren.
Spread
- Angels +1.5 (+108)
- Yankees -1.5 (-123)
Moneyline
- Angels +218
- Yankees -253
Totals
- Over 9.5 (-116)
- Under 9.5 (-101)
The above data was collected on June 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Angels vs Yankees Betting Trends
- The Angels are 19-17 ATS when they enter the game as a road underdog.
- The Angels are 17-16 ATS in games following a win.
- The over is 23-10 in games following a Los Angeles win.
- The Yankees are 32-39 ATS this season.
- The Yankees are 16-17 ATS as home favorites.
- The under is 20-13 when New York enters the game as a home favorite.
Angels vs Yankees Injury Reports
Los Angeles Angels
- Yoan Moncada, 3B - Out.
- Chris Taylor, UTIL - Out.
- Robert Stephenson, RP - Out.
New York Yankees
- Oswaldo Cabrera, UTIL - Out.
- Luke Weaver, RP - Out.
Angels vs Yankees Predictions and Picks
Justin W. of Statsalt writes, "There is a bit of a gap throughout the ability to pitch as the road/home splits shows a difference as Kyle Hendricks is 1-3 with a 6.37 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP in 35.1 innings (seven road starts) while Will Warren is 3-1 with a 3.86 ERA and a .191 batting average against in 25.2 innings (five home starts). The ability to hit throughout the season shows a significant difference as Los Angeles is 21st with a .690 team OPS while averaging 4.17 runs per game, while New York is second in the sport with a .794 team OPS while scoring 5.29 runs per game thus far. The Yankees are 6-2 against the Angels in their last eight games, so take the New York Yankees to win this game."
The Yankees' moneyline is an extremely safe pick, but that status is reflected in the odds. Instead, the New York spread is the better choice. Hendricks should get destroyed in this start, and the Angels are unlikely to keep pace against a potent offense that is facing a poor pitcher.