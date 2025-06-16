New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Angels: Odds, Run Line, and Total

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 14: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees watches batting practice before a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on June 14, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Fans expected a few scenarios to come about in this week's Yankees-Angels series. They knew that the Yankees would probably still be atop the AL East, and that the Los Angeles Angels would have to deal with a three-hour time difference. What they didn't anticipate was each opponent being on a losing streak.

The Yankees and Angels will try to stop the bleeding with a win in tonight's series opener, set to start at 7:05 p.m. EST at Yankee Stadium. New York's slowed momentum was underscored by a 0-3 series loss to the rival Boston Red Sox over the weekend, boosting Boston above .500 and to within striking range of New York. The flaky LA Angels followed a 3-0 sweep of Oakland by getting swept by weak Baltimore.

Las Vegas seems certain which ball club will snap its skid tonight, giving the Pinstripes better than (-200) odds to win. The Bronx's pitching held the LA Angels to three total runs in a 3-0 series sweep in May.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+113)

Angels +1.5 (-123)

Moneyline

Yankees -188

Angels +173

Total

OVER 8.5 (+104)

UNDER 8.5 (-116)

*The above data was collected on June 16, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Angels Betting Trends

The Yankees and Angels have each lost three games in a row.

Totals have gone OVER in eight of the Los Angeles Angels' last 12 games.

Totals have gone UNDER in four straight New York Yankees games.

The New York Yankees are 3-0 versus the LA Angels in 2025.

New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Angels Injury Reports

New York Yankees

Relief pitcher Luke Weaver is out with an undisclosed injury.

Relief pitcher Fernando Cruz is on the 15-day IL with a shoulder injury.

Relief pitcher Jake Cousins is on the 60-day IL with a forearm/pectoral injury.

Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton is probable for the Angels series with a sore elbow.

Los Angeles Angels

Relief pitcher Ben Joyce is out for the season following right shoulder surgery.

Center fielder Chris Taylor remains on the 10-day IL with a fracture in his left hand.

Relief pitcher Robert Stephenson is on the 15-day IL with a stretched nerve in his right arm.

New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Angels Predictions and Picks

Everyone who's watched since 2004 knows that a Yankees versus Red Sox series can turn out any which way. Still, the downturn for Aaron Judge's batting lineup isn't limited to last weekend. The Yankees had no runs batted in and relied on an error from Kansas City to clinch a 3-0 sweep of the Royals. Cleveland held New York to seven combined runs in a three-game series that began June's slate.

The Pinstripes have been anxious to return home. But the vibe in the dugout doesn't seem to match Sin City's odds on a New York win, or the optimistic O/U (8.5) run total. James O' Connell of the New York Daily News, by way of Yahoo Sports, notes that Judge went 1-for-12 in a "brutal weekend at Fenway."