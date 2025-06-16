Mets Poised to Promote Pitching Phenom Nolan McLean to Major Leagues

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 04: A general view of the New York Mets logo on a chair prior to the home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays at Citi Field on April 04, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City

Minor league standout Nolan McLean has turned heads with a sparkling 1.98 ERA across 58 innings at Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse. His strong showing might earn him a shot with the big club.

The young gun, who Baseball America lists at #69 among all prospects, strikes out more than a quarter of the batters he faces. At Syracuse, he's kept sluggers in check; they barrel up just 4.9% of his pitches while swinging and missing at nearly 25%.

The Mets snagged McLean in round three of the 2023 draft. Though he started as both a pitcher and a position player, he switched to throwing full-time last year.

His control has sharpened at higher competition levels. While his 10.8% walk rate needs work, scouts say it's "not outright horrible and is definitely playable," as noted by Rising Apple.

The 22-year-old stands out among Syracuse's prospects. His stats shine compared to Brandon Sproat's recent struggles with a 5.33 ERA. In the outfield, Drew Gilbert has yet to find his stride, posting a sub-.700 OPS.

The Mets have been selective with prospect promotions in 2024. Blade Tidwell got his first taste of the majors, while Ronny Mauricio returned after an earlier stint. Luisangel Acuna cracked the Opening Day lineup.

Baseball America sees McLean as the second-best talent in the Mets' system. His Triple-A success suggests he could step in when the big league rotation needs an arm.