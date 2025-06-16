Magic Johnson: Durant Could Speed Up Knicks’ Offense, Bring Championship Know-How

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 07: Magic Johnson speaks onstage during the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony Honoring American Tennis Player Billie Jean King on April 07, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

NBA great Magic Johnson thinks the Knicks need Phoenix star Kevin Durant to boost their slow-paced play. He shared this view on ESPN's "Get Up" show Thursday.

"The Knicks are too slow ... Kevin Durant will allow them to get faster and be a guy that can help Brunson in the fourth quarter," said Johnson.

The team's speed stats tell the story. They ranked 26th in pace with 97.64 plays per game during regular games. In playoff matches, they slowed even more: just 95.89 plays, putting them ninth out of 16 teams.

At 36, Durant still puts up big numbers. He scored 26.6 points and grabbed six rebounds each game for Phoenix. The star player, picked for 15 All-Star games, hasn't played a full season since his Warriors days in 2018-19.

Phoenix wants changes after two bad playoff runs. ESPN's Bobby Marks points out Durant's big pay, $54.7 million next year, might make him available for trade.

"You're relying on Brunson so much, one guy can't get you there. You got to give him some help," Johnson told CBS Sports. "Plus, he's able to put the teams that they play against in foul trouble."

The Knicks almost got Durant in 2019. He picked Brooklyn instead. Last month, Durant spoke on Baron Davis's podcast about wanting his next move to end "on my terms."