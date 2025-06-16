Healing Through Radiation Therapy

Radiation therapy is the use of high energy X-rays on tissues deep within the body. While it is commonly used to treat cancer, it can also help manage a variety of non-cancerous conditions, from joint pain to benign tumors. The Radiation Oncology Center at Saint Peter’s University Hospital provides treatments for both cancerous and non-cancerous conditions using a range of advanced technologies.

“People often associate radiation therapy only with cancer, but it has so many benefits beyond oncology. In some cases, it can ease pain, reduce inflammation, or shrink problematic tissue when other approaches haven’t worked,” said Payal Soni, MD, radiation oncologist with Astera Cancer Care, who sees patients at Saint Peter’s University Hospital. “Our goal is to support patients in restoring comfort and mobility, no matter the condition they’re facing.”

﻿

Radiation Therapy for Non-Cancerous Conditions

Radiation therapy is used to treat a range of non-cancerous conditions that affect tissues, joints, nerves, and blood vessels. It uses targeted energy to shrink tissues, reduce abnormal cell growth, or decrease inflammation.

Each condition benefits differently:

Osteoarthritis is a condition where the joints wear down over time, causing pain and stiffness. Radiation helps reduce inflammation in the joints, relieving pain and improving movement.

Plantar fasciitis is the painful swelling of the tissue along the bottom of the foot, often causing heel pain. Radiation helps calm the inflamed tissue, easing long-term pain.

Keloids are thick, raised scars that grow larger than the original wound. Radiation is used after surgical removal to prevent the thick scar tissue from growing back.

Meningiomas are slow-growing, non-cancerous tumors that form on the protective layers of the brain and spinal cord. Radiation can stop or slow the growth of the tumor, helping to manage symptoms without surgery.

Schwannomas are benign tumors that grow from the nerves in the body. Radiation therapy can slow or halt tumor growth, preserving nerve function.

Bursitis is swelling and pain in small fluid-filled sacs that cushion the bones, muscles, and tendons near joints. Radiation reduces inflammation and pain in the affected areas. Radiation is carefully planned to affect only the problem area while protecting the surrounding healthy tissues.

Radiation Therapy for Cancer

Radiation therapy is one of the primary methods for treating solid tumors. It can be used alone in early-stage cancers or in combination with surgery and chemotherapy. Saint Peter’s offers several types of radiation therapies, including:

3D Conformal Radiation Therapy (3D-CRT): Uses 3D images of a tumor to precisely deliver radiation beams, maximizing the dose to the tumor while minimizing exposure to surrounding tissues

Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT): A technique that uses computer-controlled beams of radiation to target tumors precisely, shaping the radiation dose to the tumor’s size and shape

Truebeam®-based Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS) and Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT): A highly precise form of radiation therapy that delivers a high dose of radiation in one or a few treatments

Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT): An advanced type of IMRT that delivers radiation continuously as the machine rotates around the patient, allowing faster and more precise treatment.

Brachytherapy: A type of radiation therapy where a radioactive source is placed directly inside or next to the tumor for delivery of a high radiation dose.

These treatments are delivered with precision to maximize tumor control while limiting exposure to surrounding

healthy tissues.

Partnering Across Specialties for Personalized Treatment

The Radiation Oncology team collaborates with specialists across multiple disciplines, including rheumatology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics. This multidisciplinary approach allows for individualized treatment plans suited to the specific needs of each patient.