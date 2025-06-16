FOX Sports New Jersey’s Golf Outing 2025

FOX Sports Radio New Jersey invites you to take part in our annual charity golf outing to benefit Make-A-Wish NJ!

FOX Sports NJ, Core Hydration and Empire Auto Mall are teaming up and teeing off for our annual charity golf outing! Join us Thursday August 14th at Forsgate Country Club in Monroe Township to benefit Make A Wish Foundation. You'll enjoy a full day of golf, prizes and fun followed by an awards dinner at night.

Our annual charity golf outing to benefit Make a Wish Foundation is sponsored by Core Hydration, Empire Auto Mall Toyota and Mazda, where you get treated like royalty, Magyar Bank, Simply Magnificent for over 100 years, Saint Peter's University Hospital, Ray Catena Mercedes-Benz of Edison, Ultimate Collision Repair, and Amboy Bank! Register today and join us on Thursday August 14th!

If you are a business owner interested in becoming a sponsor of this event, please e-mail Michael.Bufis@bbgi.com!

About Our Charity

Make-A-Wish New Jersey creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. In the fight against a critical illness, a wish serves as a catalyst for renewed strength and encouragement for every child and family. A wish helps kids look past their limitations, families overcome anxiety and entire communities experience joy. Most importantly, wishes can improve a child’s quality of life. Put simply, we believe a single wish transforms lives. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is one of the world’s leading children’s charities, with 59 chapters serving children in every community in the United States and its territories, and nearly 40 international affiliates serving children on five continents. Make-A-Wish New Jersey was founded in 1983. Serving children in every municipality in the Garden State, Make-A-Wish New Jersey has granted over 11,500 wishes since its inception. For more information about Make-A-Wish New Jersey, call 800-252-WISH or visit nj.wish.org and discover how you can help transform lives, one wish at a time.

About the Course

Highlighting Forsgate Country Club are two fine golf courses: the historic Banks Course and the scenic Palmer Course. The Banks Course is home to the Charity Golf Classic. Through the years, these exciting events have attracted PGA and LPGA Tour Professionals such as Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, and John Daly to name a few. Forsgate Country Club also features a completely different golf course. The Palmer Course is Forsgate’s other championship 18-hole golf course. The Palmer features many challenging golf holes, including beautiful water hazards and tree lined fairways, making the Palmer Course a shot maker’s dream.