Flyers Set To Host NHL Draft Party at Hard Rock Atlantic City With Three First-Round Picks

The Flyers plan a draft night bash at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. Set for June 27, the event runs from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET. The team holds three picks in Round One, starting with number six.

"The 2025 NHL draft marks an important milestone for our team, and we couldn't be more grateful to share it in real time with our loyal fan base," said Todd Glickman, Comcast Spectacor's chief revenue and business officer, to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Big names will join the festivities. Dan Hilferty, Rick Tocchet, Mark Recchi, and Todd Fedoruk plan to attend. Radio station 97.5 The Fanatic will broadcast updates as picks unfold.

This draft breaks from tradition. Top prospects head to Los Angeles, while teams stay home. NHL boss Gary Bettman starts things off by naming the first pick. Guest announcers then take turns revealing other first-round choices.

The Flyers sit in a strong position. They'll pick at 6, 22, and either 31 or 32 in Round One. That last spot depends on Edmonton's playoff finish. Eight more picks await in later rounds, with four chances in round two alone.

Past number six picks tell an interesting tale. Bob Currier came aboard in '69, Behn Wilson in '78, and Peter Forsberg in '91. Wilson made the All-Stars by '81. Forsberg won twice with Colorado before skating 100 games in orange and black.

"Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City is proud to host the 2025 Draft Party with the Philadelphia Flyers," said George Goldhoff, President of the casino resort, to NHL.com.

Watch round one at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. Day two starts at noon, June 28, on ESPN+ and NHL Network.