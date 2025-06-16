Concerns Brew as Mets & Yankees Both Swept

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 15: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets looks on after grounding out to end the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citi Field on June 15, 2025 in New York City.

Is trouble brewing, or was it just a blip on the radar screen? We are going to find out sooner rather than later, but both the Mets and Yankees were swept in respective series this past weekend, leaving questions for their respective fan bases as the second half of June begins Tuesday.

WHAT HAPPENED TO THE METS?

The Mets were swept away by the Tampa Bay Rays at Citi Field. It was the first time this season New York was swept in a series, and only the second time this year they lost a series at home. In the three games, the Mets were outscored 24-9, with the Mets' pitching staff giving up a combined 20 earned runs, or an ERA of 6.67.

Meanwhile, Pete Alonso and Juan Soto went a combined 3-for-22 (.136) in the three-game series.

REASON FOR CONCERN?

YES! The Mets' pitching may have finally been exposed. A lot has been made about the remarkable turnarounds of the likes of Clay Holmes, Griffin Canning, and Taylor Megill. New York has led or been near the top in Major League Baseball in team ERA and starter ERA. Even after this weekend's sweep, there isn't a starter in the Mets rotation with an ERA over four.

But there are holes. Kodai Senga's low-grade hamstring strain is going to sideline him for at least three weeks, which means New York will be without its best pitcher. Paul Blackburn, who is expected to fill in for Seng, got rocked for four runs on Friday night.

Meanwhile, it looks like the chariot is turning into a pumpkin on Megill and Canning. In his last six starts, Canning has an ERA of 6.08 and got lit up by the Rays on Sunday, allowing six earned runs in 4.1 innings.

Megill has pitched to a 5.52 ERA in the month of June in three starts. He too got lit up by the Rays over the weekend.

With Sean Manaea still a ways away from returning to the rotation after opening the year with an oblique injury, the Mets' pitching needs some serious help.

Not to mention the bullpen has looked strapped. Ryan Staneck can't get anyone out.

REASON FOR HOPE?

Juan Soto. His bat is finally coming around. He is batting .319 in the month of June with four homers. If Soto, Alonso, and Francisco Lindor are all hot at the same time, the Mets can win games with their offense, but they need to hit.

WHAT HAPPENED TO THE YANKEES?

The Bronx Bombers went silent in Beantown. In three games, the Yankees' vaunted offense scored only four runs, despite getting excellent pitching performances all weekend long.

REASON FOR CONCERN?

Perhaps, there is! In their last seven games, the Yankees hit only .218 as a team, with Aaron Judge hitting .182 despite cracking three homers. In fact, outside of Judge, only Austin Wells has homered in the last week.

While Trent Grisham, Paul Goldschmidt, and Cody Bellinger have been good for occasional offense, the Yanks need a bat. Giancarlo Stanton's return on Tuesday is a step in the right direction.

Moreover, the Yanks are 1-5 against Boston this year. Plus, the Rays and Jays are pulling closer in the AL East. This race is far from over. The Yankees' offensive woes against a good pitching staff are reason enough for concern.

REASON FOR HOPE?

The pitching is holding up. Predicted to be a yearlong weakness, the Yankees were in every game this weekend in Boston. As a team, the Yankees owned a 1.71 ERA over their last seven games. That's a good sign. Although long-term, they need a starter.

Hey, at least Boston traded Rafael Devers to San Francisco after the series ended. Am I right, Yankees fans?

WHICH TEAM SHOULD BE MOST CONCERNED MOVING FORWARD?

The Mets. The Amazin's hold a slim 2.5-game lead over the Phillies, who are hot again. Philadelphia leapfrogged over the Mets once when the Amazin's stumbled in late May, and they are in position to leapfrog them again. The Mets face a critical 10-game stretch with seven against Atlanta and three against Philadelphia. This will be telling.