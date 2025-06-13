Yankees vs Red Sox Odds, Spread, and Total

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JUNE 12: J.C. Escarra #25 of the New York Yankees gestures to the dugout after hitting a double during the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on June 12, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are looking for their fourth straight win and another strong series against their rival, the Boston Red Sox.

The Yankees are 42-25 and sit atop the AL East Division. They just swept the Kansas City Royals, with both the offense and pitching performing well. Although the hitting cooled off toward the end of the series, the pitching remained consistently strong. New York faced Boston a week ago at home and dropped two out of three games.

The Red Sox are 34-36 and fourth in the AL East. Boston is aiming for their third straight win, having won their last two series against the Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays. In the Tampa Bay series, Game 1 was a high-scoring loss, but the Red Sox bounced back with two low-scoring wins.

Spread

Yankees +1.5 (-173)

Red Sox -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline

Yankees +124

Red Sox -144

Total

OVER 8.5 (-113)

UNDER 8.5 (-105)

*The above data was collected on June 13, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in five of NY Yankees' last six games.

NY Yankees are 5-2 SU in their last seven games.

NY Yankees are 6-3 SU in their last nine games against Boston.

The total has gone OVER in five of Boston's last seven games.

Boston is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in seven of Boston's last 10 games against NY Yankees.

Yankees vs Red Sox Injury Reports

New York Yankees

Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B - Day-to-day

Giancarlo Stanton, DH - 60-day IL

Oswaldo Cabrera, 3B - 10-day IL

Christopher Familia, LF - Day-to-day

Boston Red Sox

Mikey Romero, SS - Day-to-day

Wilyer Abreu, RF - 10-day IL

Masataka Yoshida, LF - 60-day IL

Alex Bregman, 3B - 10-day IL

Triston Casas, 1B - 60-day IL

Yankees vs Red Sox Predictions and Picks

New York is 21-13 on the road and 7-3 in its last ten games. The offense ranks third in runs scored, second in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, the Yankees are 12th in ERA. Aaron Judge leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. On the mound for the Yankees is Ryan Yarbrough, who is 3-1 with a 4.17 ERA. Two of his last three outings were quality starts, but he gave up eight runs to the Red Sox in his most recent appearance.

Boston is 19-17 at home and 6-4 in its last ten games. The offense ranks fifth in runs scored, seventh in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging percentage. The Red Sox are 21st in team ERA. Rafael Devers leads home runs and RBIs, though he had just one hit in the Tampa Bay series. On the mound for the Red Sox is Garrett Crochet, who is 6-4 with a 2.35 ERA. Half of his starts this season have been quality outings, but he did allow five runs to the Yankees in his last start.