Rays vs Mets Odds, Spread, and Total

The red-hot Mets return to Citi Field today to open a three-game series against the Rays, riding a six-game winning streak and the best record in the National League. Game…

Laura Bernheim
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Edwin Diaz #39 of the New York Mets reacts after defeating the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on June 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The red-hot Mets return to Citi Field today to open a three-game series against the Rays, riding a six-game winning streak and the best record in the National League. Game time is set for 7:10 p.m. EST.

New York (45–24) held off a late Nationals rally yesterday for a 4–3 win and series sweep, but lost ace Kodai Senga to a right hamstring strain in the process. The right-hander threw 5.2 scoreless innings and lowered his league-best ERA to 1.47 before exiting in the sixth inning on a defensive play at first base.

Today, the Mets will hand the ball to Clay Holmes (7–3, 2.95 ERA), who has given up a total of five runs in his past three starts.

Tampa Bay (36–32) will send Taj Bradley (4–5, 4.58 ERA) to the mound, who got knocked for seven runs in a four-inning start against the Marlins last week.

Pete Alonso continues to anchor New York's offense, batting .298 with 17 home runs and 63 RBIs. The Rays turn to Junior Caminero, who's hit 15 home runs and driven in 41.

Spread

  • Rays +1.5 (-155)
  • Mets -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline

  • Rays +142
  • Mets -161

Total

  • Over 8 (-101)
  • Under 8 (-114)

*The above data was collected on June 13, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Rays are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games against the Mets.
  • The Mets are undefeated in their past six games.
  • The total has gone under in five of the Rays' last seven games.
  • The total has gone under in 15 of the Mets' last 20 games against American League teams.
  • The Rays are 4-6 against the spread in their past 10 games.
  • The Mets are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games.

Rays vs Mets Injury Reports

Rays

  • Richie Palacios, LF — 10-day IL (knee)
  • Ha-Seong Kim, SS — 60-day IL (shoulder)

Mets

  • Kodai Senga, SP — Day-to-day (hamstring)
  • Sean Manaea, SP — 60-day IL (oblique)
  • Mark Vientos, 3B — 10-day IL (hamstring)
  • Frankie Montas, SP — 60-day IL (lat)

Rays vs Mets Predictions and Picks

"Clay Holmes is having a great first season as a starting pitcher. Over his last four starts, Holmes has accounted for a 2.55 ERA, and I expect the former Yankee to fare well in a matchup against his former divisional rivals. On the other side, Taj Bradley has been inconsistent all season. He's registered a 5.14 ERA over his previous five starts .... I can only look at the Mets in the opening game of this series." — Viktor Allenson, Winners and Whiners

"Both of these teams come into this series with some positive momentum, but New York has been one of the hottest teams in the MLB over the last week. The Mets are 27-7 at home this year, while the Rays are 13-12 on the road. Tampa Bay is starting Bradley, who has allowed two earned runs or fewer in three of his last four starts, but did allow seven earned runs last time out. The Mets are going with Holmes, who has allowed three earned runs or fewer in four straight outings. This is a pretty decent pitching matchup, but I can't fade the Mets right now." — David Racey, Sports Chat Place

"There is a seemingly sizable gap between these pitchers in their last seven starts as Taj Bradley is 2-3 with a 4.58 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP in 39.1 innings while Clay Holmes is 4-2 with a 3.16 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP in 42.2 innings of work. Both bullpens have been pitching extremely well, but there is an advantage as Tampa Bay is fourth in baseball with a 3.21 reliever ERA, while New York is second with a 2.89 bullpen ERA. All in all, go with the Tampa Bay Rays to win this game." — Arthur Reyes, Statsalt

Laura Bernheim
