New York Red Bulls vs Austin FC: Odds, Spread, and Total

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 24: New York Red Bulls celebrate after a goal by Cameron Harper #17 against the D.C. United during the first half of the match at Audi Field on May 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The New York Red Bulls look like another MLS team that just can't get ahead. The Red Bulls are playing sharp football, tackling well, and avoiding some of the discipline woes that plague Eastern Conference clubs this season. But going into this Saturday's game with host Austin FC at 8:30 p.m. EST, the Big Apple's road trippers are still languishing in only sixth place in their conference table.

Look again, though, and Saturday's round is promising for the Red Bulls because of the MLS points table, not in spite of it. The New York Red Bulls can potentially jump three Eastern squads with a win in Texas.

The biggest hurdle to a better standing is not a points deficit, but the fact that Austin is considered such a tough out at home. Los Verdes of Austin Football Club are (+115) betting favorites over the Red Bulls.

Spread

New York Red Bulls +0.25 (-102)

Austin FC -0.25 (-118)

Moneyline

New York Red Bulls +245

Austin FC +115

Draw +235

Total

Over 2.75 (-112)

Under 2.75 (-108)

*The above data was collected on June 13, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Red Bulls vs Austin FC Betting Trends

The New York Red Bulls have won four times in a row, counting penalty tiebreakers.

The Red Bulls have earned clean sheets in five of their last 12 appearances.

Totals have gone under in six of Austin FC's last seven matches.

New York versus Austin has produced 15 goals in three head-to-head meetings.

New York Red Bulls vs Austin FC Injury Reports

New York Red Bulls

Midfielder Lewis Morgan is out with a knee injury.

Defender Dylan Nealis is out with a muscle injury.

Midfielder Felipe Carballo is out with abdominal problems.

Austin FC

Midfielder Micah Burton is out on national team duty.

Defender Julio Cascante is out with a hamstring pull.

Forward Myrto Uzuni is out on national team duty.

New York Red Bulls vs Austin FC Predictions and Picks

If Austin has a secret sauce on home grounds, it hasn't added up to a lot of tasty spare ribs in late spring. Los Verdes fell to visiting Minnesota 0-3 on May 3, followed by one tournament win and three league draws at Q2 Stadium. The club's leading scorer, Brandon Vázquez, has four goals in 17 MLS bouts.

New York has no footballers on national team duty. If manager Sandro Schwarz isn't restricting his lineup for some other reason, could betting odds that give Austin such a shorter price be tied into a historical record that doesn't matter so much to Saturday's outcome? Austin FC hasn't fallen to an Eastern Conference team at home since 2022. It's impressive, but not the biggest sample size ever.