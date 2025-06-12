Washington Nationals vs New York Mets Odds, Spread, and Totals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 11: David Peterson #23 of the New York Mets reacts after recording the final out of a complete game shutout defeating the Washington Nationals 5-0 in the game at Citi Field on June 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The Washington Nationals will wrap up their series against the New York Mets today. New York has already clinched the series, surviving the first game in extra innings and cruising to a 5-0 victory in the second. The Nationals will look to right the ship and get one back against their NL East rival.

Starting for the Nationals is right-hander Michael Soroka. Soroka made his first start with the team in late March, filling in for some injured arms with somewhat poor results. He has posted a 4.86 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP, indicating his struggles against power hitters, a fact that is obvious when one considers the fact that Soroka has given up at least one home run in four of his last five starts. New York's power hitters should be champing at the bit to get a shot at Washington's starter here.

On the flip side, there is not a hitter in the world who is eager to face Mets starter Kodai Senga. The Japanese phenom has continued his dominance from the 2024 season, putting up a ridiculous 1.59 ERA with a 1.18 WHIP. Senga has not allowed more than two runs in a game since mid-May, a streak that looks likely to continue against a Washington offense that has not scored more than four runs in a game since last month.

Spread

Nationals +1.5 (+102)

Mets -1.5 (-116)

Moneyline

Nationals +223

Mets -242

Totals

OVER 8 (-113)

UNDER 8 (-103)

*The above data was collected on June 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Nationals vs Mets Betting Trends

The Nationals are 19-17 ATS in games that follow a loss.

The Nationals are 17-11 ATS as road underdogs.

The UNDER is 18-16-2 after a Washington loss.

The Mets are 16-14 ATS as home favorites.

The Mets are 39-29 ATS on the season.

The UNDER is 19-12-2 when New York plays at Citi Field.

Nationals vs Mets Injury Reports

Washington Nationals

Paul DeJong, 3B - Out.

Dylan Crews, RF - Out.

Derek Law, RP - Out.

New York Mets

Francisco Alvarez, C - Out.

Jesse Winker, DH - Out.

Mark Vientos, INF - Out.

Jose Siri, OF - Out.

Nationals vs Mets Predictions and Picks

Mark Ruelle of Winners and Whiners writes, "The Mets will turn to Senga to stay hot on Thursday afternoon. He has been dominant at home this season with a record of 4-1 and a dominant ERA of 1.13 in six games. The Mets have also won each of Senga's last three starts and four of his last five. The Nationals' Soroka has an ERA close to six on the road this season in four starts.

Coming into Wednesday night's game, the Mets have won three of the last four meetings with the Nationals. The Nationals are also just 11-17 during the day so far this season. The Mets are 17-9 during the day and also 25-7 at home heading into Wednesday night. Take the Mets -1.5"