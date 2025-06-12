Stroman “Feels Good” in Rehab Outing with Patriots

Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman (near right) walks off the field with catcher Rafael Flores in the Somerset’s 4-3 loss in Game 1 of a double-header.

Marcus Stroman was a very pleased man on Wednesday afternoon following his first rehab outing with Double-A Somerset, following a prolonged stint on the Injury List from knee inflammation.

"It felt good to be at a point of being free and easy," Stroman said of his outing in Somerset. "I am thankful and grateful to be back out there."

Stroman showed great signs of progress. He had the Red Sox Double-A hitters swinging off their heels, as he worked quickly between pitches. When it was all said and done, Stroman held the Portland Sea Dogs to just a run, one earned run on a hit, with two walks and four strikeouts.

He needed just 46 pitches to get through the outing; 27 of those pitches were for strikes.

When asked about his pitch-count goal, Stroman said his goal is between 75 to 80 pitches, and still envisions himself as a starting pitcher; although, Stroman did admit he would be willing to go to the bullpen if it helps the Yankees at the Big League level.

"I need to get my pitch count back up. It hasn't gotten that far (regarding starting). I feel good, I am open to whatever it may be," Stroman added. "I am trying to make sure my body and mechanics are good."

When and where his next outing will be is to be determined. If he does pitch in this series, he could be eligible to throw again on Sunday.

GIANCARLO STANTON:

The Yankees' Designated Hitter continued his rehab outing in Somerset, playing in the day game portion of the doubleheader. Stanton lined a RBI double to right-center in his first at-bat, scoring George Lombard Jr. from second to give Somerset a 1-0 lead.

He finished Game 1 of the twin-bill 1-for-4. In two games with the Patriots, Stanton is hitting .429 (3-for-7) with four RBI. Somerset would lose Game 1 of the double-header 4-3.

ROC RIGGIO

The kid keeps on rocking! The Yankees' number 24 prospect crushed his fifth home run at the Double-A level, this one a solo shot in the bottom of the fourth inning. The speedy second baseman is quickly becoming a fan favorite, eliciting cheers from the Somerset crowd before and after each at-bat.

GAME 2

Somerset dominated Game 2 of the double-header on Wednesday, 9-2. Both Spencer Jones and George Lombard Jr. went deep for the Patriots. For Lombar,d it was his first home run at Double-A.