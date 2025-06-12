New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals Odds, Spread, and Totals
The New York Yankees will look to complete the sweep of the Kansas City Royals tonight. Despite playing on the road, New York won the first two games by a combined 11 runs, showing why the Yankees are considered the American League's World Series front-runner.
Looking to keep the ball rolling for New York is starting pitcher Will Warren. Historically, Warren's starts have not gone well for the Yankees, as his 5.34 ERA and 1.41 WHIP indicate pitching that is shaky at best and downright bad at worst. The Red Sox exploited that pitching to the tune of four runs over five innings of work in Warren's last start. The Royals present a good opportunity for Warren to get back on the horse, especially with the momentum the Yankees have captured in the last few games.
The Royals have a veteran arm going up against Warren today. Seth Lugo has been providing quality pitching for a variety of teams through his 10 years in the MLB, and he has continued that legacy by earning a 3.46 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP over his 11 2025 starts. While Lugo is yet to get out of a start without allowing a run, he also has not allowed more than four runs in any outing, showing that he always gives the Royals a chance to win if their bats can get them in the game.
Spread
- Yankees -1.5 (+112)
- Royals +1.5 (-134)
Moneyline
- Yankees -140
- Royals +126
Totals
- Over 9 (-103)
- Under 9 (-108)
*The above data was collected on June 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Yankees vs Royals Betting Trends
- The Yankees are 15-25 ATS when they play a game following a win.
- The Yankees are 15-18 ATS when playing on the road.
- The over is 16-15-2 when New York plays on the road.
- The Royals are 19-14 ATS in games following a defeat.
- The Royals are 6-4 ATS when they enter the game as a home underdog.
- The under is 39-28-1 ATS in Kansas City's games this season.
Yankees vs Royals Injury Reports
New York Yankees
- Jazz Chisholm, 3B - Day-to-Day
- Giancarlo Stanton, DH - Out
- Luke Weaver, RP - Out
Kansas City Royals
- Michael Massey, DH - Out
Yankees vs Royals Predictions and Picks
Paul Biagioli of Winners and Whiners writes, "The Yankees will continue their dominant play in this series, as they won all of their first four games against the Royals. New York won by two or more runs in three of those four games, so betting to cover the runline is the wise play. The Yankees are sending Warren to the mound, and the team has done well in his recent outing. New York won four of the last five games Warren has started, including a game where he struck out ten batters and didn't allow a single run in a win over the Rangers. On the other side, the Royals have lost in each of Lugo's last three starts. Lugo faced the Yankees earlier in the season and gave up four home runs in the loss. Expect more of the same. Take the Yankees to cover the runline."