New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals Odds, Spread, and Totals

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JUNE 11: Nick Loftin #12 of the Kansas City Royals beats the throw for a single against Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees during the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium on June 11, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees will look to complete the sweep of the Kansas City Royals tonight. Despite playing on the road, New York won the first two games by a combined 11 runs, showing why the Yankees are considered the American League's World Series front-runner.

Looking to keep the ball rolling for New York is starting pitcher Will Warren. Historically, Warren's starts have not gone well for the Yankees, as his 5.34 ERA and 1.41 WHIP indicate pitching that is shaky at best and downright bad at worst. The Red Sox exploited that pitching to the tune of four runs over five innings of work in Warren's last start. The Royals present a good opportunity for Warren to get back on the horse, especially with the momentum the Yankees have captured in the last few games.

The Royals have a veteran arm going up against Warren today. Seth Lugo has been providing quality pitching for a variety of teams through his 10 years in the MLB, and he has continued that legacy by earning a 3.46 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP over his 11 2025 starts. While Lugo is yet to get out of a start without allowing a run, he also has not allowed more than four runs in any outing, showing that he always gives the Royals a chance to win if their bats can get them in the game.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+112)

Royals +1.5 (-134)

Moneyline

Yankees -140

Royals +126

Totals

Over 9 (-103)

Under 9 (-108)

*The above data was collected on June 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Royals Betting Trends

The Yankees are 15-25 ATS when they play a game following a win.

The Yankees are 15-18 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 16-15-2 when New York plays on the road.

The Royals are 19-14 ATS in games following a defeat.

The Royals are 6-4 ATS when they enter the game as a home underdog.

The under is 39-28-1 ATS in Kansas City's games this season.

Yankees vs Royals Injury Reports

New York Yankees

Jazz Chisholm, 3B - Day-to-Day

Giancarlo Stanton, DH - Out

Luke Weaver, RP - Out

Kansas City Royals

Michael Massey, DH - Out

Yankees vs Royals Predictions and Picks