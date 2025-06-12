ContestsEvents
New York City FC vs Atlanta United: Odds, Spread, and Total

With most of soccer’s international schedule on a short break, Major League Soccer is taking the opportunity to sneak in a full round of matches that begin this evening. New…

Kurt Boyer
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 31: Keaton Parks #55 and Monsef Bakrar #9 of New York City FC celebrate after a goal during the second half of the match against the Nashville SC at GEODIS Park on May 31, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

With most of soccer's international schedule on a short break, Major League Soccer is taking the opportunity to sneak in a full round of matches that begin this evening. New York City F.C. welcomes Atlanta United for an Eastern Conference tilt starting at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Neither the Pigeons nor the visiting Five Stripes will have any Thursday lineup gaps due to international dates, training, or travel. That doesn't mean, of course, that injuries haven't taken a toll on each starting 11. New York's bright odds to defeat Atlanta are based on the latter team's poor form on the road, combined with NYCFC's promise shown in spring. But they're also a reflection of the Pigeons' improving depth.

Malachi Jones has been missing from NYCFC's contingent, but Atlanta has its own injuries nagging the back line. Balanced odds on an outcome of Over (2.5) goals can only be a sign of NYCFC's new quality, since Atlanta can't be predicted to score too often at Yankee Stadium.

Spread

  • New York City FC -0.5 (-105)
  • Atlanta United +0.5 (-115)

Moneyline

  • New York City FC -105
  • Atlanta United +265
  • Draw +280

Total

  • Over 2.75 (-122)
  • Under 2.75 (+102)

*The above data was collected on June 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

  • Atlanta's 4-3 win on March 29 broke a string of four straight draws in the matchup.
  • Atlanta United has claimed only two total points from its last eight road matches.
  • Totals have gone over in five of the last seven NYC vs Atlanta meetings.
  • Totals have gone over in three consecutive NYCFC appearances.

New York City FC vs Atlanta United Injury Reports

New York City FC

  • Forward Malachi Jones is out with a leg injury.
  • Midfielder Jacob Arroyave is out with a knee injury.
  • Defender Kevin O'Toole is out with a leg injury.

Atlanta United

  • Defender Stian Gregersen is out with a hamstring injury.
  • Midfielder Tristan Muyumba is out with a muscle injury.
  • Goalkeeper Josh Cohen is out with a groin injury.

New York City FC vs Atlanta United Predictions and Picks

How bad is Atlanta United's road record? Five Stripes forward Emmanuel Latte Lath has bagged an impressive five goals on the season, and yet that number is sadly one above the total of four team goals Atlanta has scored in away games since the campaign began.

Joel Lefevre of Sports Mole makes a point about Atlanta's road woes that goes beyond the obvious statistics. He points out that without ATL's own ticket-buyers shouting behind the opposing keeper, "(Atlanta United has) been lacking that killer pass" to turn each attack into a potential goal.

In other words, when your back line can communicate better, it's easier to stop Atlanta United. That's good news for goalkeeper Matt Freese and the Pigeons, who make a great "Team Props" prediction to allow one goal or less by sundown today.

Atlanta UnitedNYCFC
Kurt BoyerWriter
