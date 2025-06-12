New York City FC vs Atlanta United: Odds, Spread, and Total

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MAY 31: Keaton Parks #55 and Monsef Bakrar #9 of New York City FC celebrate after a goal during the second half of the match against the Nashville SC at GEODIS Park on May 31, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

With most of soccer's international schedule on a short break, Major League Soccer is taking the opportunity to sneak in a full round of matches that begin this evening. New York City F.C. welcomes Atlanta United for an Eastern Conference tilt starting at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Neither the Pigeons nor the visiting Five Stripes will have any Thursday lineup gaps due to international dates, training, or travel. That doesn't mean, of course, that injuries haven't taken a toll on each starting 11. New York's bright odds to defeat Atlanta are based on the latter team's poor form on the road, combined with NYCFC's promise shown in spring. But they're also a reflection of the Pigeons' improving depth.

Malachi Jones has been missing from NYCFC's contingent, but Atlanta has its own injuries nagging the back line. Balanced odds on an outcome of Over (2.5) goals can only be a sign of NYCFC's new quality, since Atlanta can't be predicted to score too often at Yankee Stadium.

Spread

New York City FC -0.5 (-105)

Atlanta United +0.5 (-115)

Moneyline

New York City FC -105

Atlanta United +265

Draw +280

Total

Over 2.75 (-122)

Under 2.75 (+102)

*The above data was collected on June 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York City FC vs Atlanta United Betting Trends

Atlanta's 4-3 win on March 29 broke a string of four straight draws in the matchup.

Atlanta United has claimed only two total points from its last eight road matches.

Totals have gone over in five of the last seven NYC vs Atlanta meetings.

Totals have gone over in three consecutive NYCFC appearances.

New York City FC vs Atlanta United Injury Reports

New York City FC

Forward Malachi Jones is out with a leg injury.

Midfielder Jacob Arroyave is out with a knee injury.

Defender Kevin O'Toole is out with a leg injury.

Atlanta United

Defender Stian Gregersen is out with a hamstring injury.

Midfielder Tristan Muyumba is out with a muscle injury.

Goalkeeper Josh Cohen is out with a groin injury.

New York City FC vs Atlanta United Predictions and Picks

How bad is Atlanta United's road record? Five Stripes forward Emmanuel Latte Lath has bagged an impressive five goals on the season, and yet that number is sadly one above the total of four team goals Atlanta has scored in away games since the campaign began.

Joel Lefevre of Sports Mole makes a point about Atlanta's road woes that goes beyond the obvious statistics. He points out that without ATL's own ticket-buyers shouting behind the opposing keeper, "(Atlanta United has) been lacking that killer pass" to turn each attack into a potential goal.