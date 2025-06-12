Giants Looking at 10.1% Shot at Playoffs in 2025 With League’s Hardest Schedule

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – MAY 09: Abdul Carter #51, Thomas Fidone II #86 and Cam Skattebo #44 of the New York Giants during rookie minicamp at NY Giants Quest Diagnostics Training Center on May 09, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Fresh data puts the New York Giants at the bottom of the NFC East with just a 3.3% chance to win their division in 2025.

Their playoff odds sit at 10.1%, the lowest in the NFC. These stats come despite major changes at quarterback and defensive additions. The numbers paint a stark picture for the team's upcoming season.

"It's a little surprising that FPI doesn't have the Giants lower, as they are currently 27th in the NFL after being 31st before the 2024 season," said Aaron Schatz to ESPN.

At quarterback, the team now fields Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Jaxson Dart: a complete shift from last year's lineup. They strengthened their defense by adding Abdul Carter to chase down opposing quarterbacks.

Yet their biggest challenge lies ahead: the NFL's most difficult schedule. Both FPI and DVOA metrics rank their upcoming games as the most demanding in the league.

They'll face an improved Commanders team twice. Tough matchups against the NFC North and AFC West fill the calendar. Extra games with the 49ers and Patriots add to their steep climb.

Among last year's division bottom-dwellers, only the Cleveland Browns got worse odds than New York for claiming a division title in 2025. The Giants sit near rock bottom in these predictions.