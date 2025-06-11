ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Yankees vs Royals Odds, Spread, and Total

The Yankees will look to stay perfect against the Royals when the two teams meet tonight in Game 5 of their season series at Kauffman Stadium. First pitch is set…

Laura Bernheim
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JUNE 10: Tyler Tolbert #2 of the Kansas City Royals hits a single for his first career MLB hit during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium on June 10, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JUNE 10: Tyler Tolbert #2 of the Kansas City Royals hits a single for his first career MLB hit during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium on June 10, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

The Yankees will look to stay perfect against the Royals when the two teams meet tonight in Game 5 of their season series at Kauffman Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. EST.

New York (40–25) cruised to a 10–2 win in last night's opener, with Aaron Judge going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. He now leads the majors with 24 homers, a .396 average, and a .776 slugging percentage.

Right-hander Clarke Schmidt (2–3, 4.04 ERA) gets the start for the Yankees and will face Royals lefty Kris Bubic (5–3, 1.43 ERA), who has given up just three runs in his past five starts, spanning 34.1 innings.

Kansas City (34–33) has lost three of its last four and slipped to fourth in the AL Central. The Royals have struggled with power all season, hitting just 45 home runs—less than half of New York's 107. Maikel Garcia leads the club with a .308 average, while Vinnie Pasquantino has driven in 38 runs with 10 homers.

Spread

  • Yankees -1.5 (+140)
  • Royals +1.5 (-159)

Moneyline

  • Yankees -122
  • Royals +113

Total

  • Over 8.5 (-119)
  • Under 8.5 (+107)

*The above data was collected on June 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

  • The total has gone over in four of the Yankees' last five games.
  • The total has gone over in six of the Royals' last seven games..
  • The Yankees are 6-0 straight up in their last six games against Kansas City.
  • The Royals are 3-9 straight up in their last 12 games at home.
  • The Yankees are 3-7 against the spread in their past 10 games.
  • The Royals are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games.

Yankees vs Royals Injury Reports

Yankees

  • Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B — Day-to-day (neck).
  • Giancarlo Stanton, DH — 60-day IL (elbows).
  • Luke Weaver, RP — 15-day IL (hamstring).
  • Marcus Stroman, SP — 15-day IL (knee).
  • JT Brubaker, SP — 60-day IL (ribs).

Royals

  • Michael Massey, 2B — 10-day IL (ankle).
  • Kyle Wright, SP — 15-day IL (shoulder).
  • Hunter Harvey, SP — 60-day IL (shoulder).

Yankees vs Royals Predictions and Picks

"I was hoping to get a better price on the Yankees in this game since they're taking on Kris Bubic, who brings in the MLB's best ERA (1.43). However, even with the top hurler in the league going, the Royals still find themselves as underdogs .... If [the Yankees] can manage just a few runs against this Kansas City pitching staff, then they should be competitive in this game. Plus, we've clearly seen the Royals squander plenty of Bubic's great starts this season. I'll take the Yankees as slim favorites." — Trent Pruitt, Statsalt

"Kansas City has the edge here because they've hit the ball well against right-handers, and Schmidt has been shaky on the mound, giving up at least three runs in three of his last four road starts. With New York's bullpen struggling, they will have a hard time slowing down the Royals. New York won't be as successful offensively because Bubic has been dealing in recent weeks, ... and will keep New York's offense in check." — Bosun Akinpelu, Winners and Whiners

"New York lost its series with Boston over the weekend, but it got right back on track with a 10-2 win over Kansas City to open the series last night. Judge's 469-foot first-inning home run highlighted the scoring, but nearly every Yankee got involved in a 16-hit day. The Yankees are available at a cheap price due to Kansas City starting pitcher Kris Bubic's stellar 5-3 record and 1.43 ERA, but the model still has New York winning well over 60% of the time." — Blake Von Hagen, CBS Sports

Kansas City RoyalsNew York Yankees
Laura BernheimWriter
Related Stories
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 10: Jeff McNeil #1 of the New York Mets reacts after hitting a walk-off single during the tenth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on June 10, 2025 in New York City. The Mets won 5-4. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)
MLBNew York Mets vs Washington Nationals: Odds, Run Line, and TotalKurt Boyer
DENVER, COLORADO - JUNE 8: Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets hits an eighth inning two-run home run against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on June 8, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
MLBNationals vs Mets Odds, Spread, and TotalLaura Bernheim
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees watches his ninth inning two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
MLBNew York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect