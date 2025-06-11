Yankees vs Royals Odds, Spread, and Total

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JUNE 10: Tyler Tolbert #2 of the Kansas City Royals hits a single for his first career MLB hit during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium on June 10, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

The Yankees will look to stay perfect against the Royals when the two teams meet tonight in Game 5 of their season series at Kauffman Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. EST.

New York (40–25) cruised to a 10–2 win in last night's opener, with Aaron Judge going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. He now leads the majors with 24 homers, a .396 average, and a .776 slugging percentage.

Right-hander Clarke Schmidt (2–3, 4.04 ERA) gets the start for the Yankees and will face Royals lefty Kris Bubic (5–3, 1.43 ERA), who has given up just three runs in his past five starts, spanning 34.1 innings.

Kansas City (34–33) has lost three of its last four and slipped to fourth in the AL Central. The Royals have struggled with power all season, hitting just 45 home runs—less than half of New York's 107. Maikel Garcia leads the club with a .308 average, while Vinnie Pasquantino has driven in 38 runs with 10 homers.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+140)

Royals +1.5 (-159)

Moneyline

Yankees -122

Royals +113

Total

Over 8.5 (-119)

Under 8.5 (+107)

*The above data was collected on June 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Royals Betting Trends

The total has gone over in four of the Yankees' last five games.

The total has gone over in six of the Royals' last seven games..

The Yankees are 6-0 straight up in their last six games against Kansas City.

The Royals are 3-9 straight up in their last 12 games at home.

The Yankees are 3-7 against the spread in their past 10 games.

The Royals are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games.

Yankees vs Royals Injury Reports

Yankees

Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B — Day-to-day (neck).

Giancarlo Stanton, DH — 60-day IL (elbows).

Luke Weaver, RP — 15-day IL (hamstring).

Marcus Stroman, SP — 15-day IL (knee).

JT Brubaker, SP — 60-day IL (ribs).

Royals

Michael Massey, 2B — 10-day IL (ankle).

Kyle Wright, SP — 15-day IL (shoulder).

Hunter Harvey, SP — 60-day IL (shoulder).

Yankees vs Royals Predictions and Picks

"I was hoping to get a better price on the Yankees in this game since they're taking on Kris Bubic, who brings in the MLB's best ERA (1.43). However, even with the top hurler in the league going, the Royals still find themselves as underdogs .... If [the Yankees] can manage just a few runs against this Kansas City pitching staff, then they should be competitive in this game. Plus, we've clearly seen the Royals squander plenty of Bubic's great starts this season. I'll take the Yankees as slim favorites." — Trent Pruitt, Statsalt

"Kansas City has the edge here because they've hit the ball well against right-handers, and Schmidt has been shaky on the mound, giving up at least three runs in three of his last four road starts. With New York's bullpen struggling, they will have a hard time slowing down the Royals. New York won't be as successful offensively because Bubic has been dealing in recent weeks, ... and will keep New York's offense in check." — Bosun Akinpelu, Winners and Whiners