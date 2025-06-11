Stanton & Ruggio Power Patriots

ContestsEvents
Yankees DH Giancarlo Stanton showed signs he’s ready to return to the Yankees very, very soon.

Michael Cohen
Giancarlo Stanton bats for the Somerset Patriots

Yankees DH Giancarlo Stanton takes his cuts in a rehab game at the Somerset Patriots, Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

Somerset Patriots Media

Giancarlo Stanton told reporters before Tuesday's rehab outing in Somerset, New Jersey, with the Double-A Patriots that his return to the Major Leagues and the New York Yankees depend on how his at-bats go.

"Three to five at-bats today, depending on the game, and evaluate from there," Stanton said about the expectations. "I gotta get some real at-bats in a game, and let me figure it out. This isn't where I want to be. This will tell me how close I am."

And if Somerset's 8-1 victory over the Red Sox Double-A affiliate Portland Sea Dogs was any indication, Stanton is well on his way back to the Boogie Down Bronx.

Stanton went 2-of-3 with three RBI. His first base hit, a line drive single to left-center, drove in a pair to give the Pats a 3-0 lead.

Stanton would add to the lead with a similar single to center, scoring budding farm sensation Roc Riggio to give Somerset a 5-0 advantage.

Stanton won't be the only Yankee in Somerset this week. Pitcher Marcus Stroman is expected to commence a rehab outing with the Patriots today when Somerset hosts Portland in a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m.

Stroman is expected to start the first game.

Stroman has been on the IL since April 12 when he left a start with left knee inflammation. He was off to a hideous start to the season with an ERA of 11.57 in 9.1 innings of work.

NOTES: While a lot of attention on Somerset this year has rightfully been on Spencer Jones and George Lombard Jr., prospects Brendan Jones and Roc Riggio are making waves. Jones was 1-for-3 with three RBI on the night, while Riggio went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Riggio, a second baseman by trade, is shooting up the Yankees' farm system. He is ranked 24th among top prospects and is hitting .333 in Somerset.

For the latest on the Somerset Patriots ,keep it here on Fox Sports Radio New Jersey.

