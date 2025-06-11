Stanton & Ruggio Power Patriots

Giancarlo Stanton told reporters before Tuesday's rehab outing in Somerset, New Jersey, with the Double-A Patriots that his return to the Major Leagues and the New York Yankees depend on how his at-bats go.

"Three to five at-bats today, depending on the game, and evaluate from there," Stanton said about the expectations. "I gotta get some real at-bats in a game, and let me figure it out. This isn't where I want to be. This will tell me how close I am."

And if Somerset's 8-1 victory over the Red Sox Double-A affiliate Portland Sea Dogs was any indication, Stanton is well on his way back to the Boogie Down Bronx.

Stanton went 2-of-3 with three RBI. His first base hit, a line drive single to left-center, drove in a pair to give the Pats a 3-0 lead.

Stanton would add to the lead with a similar single to center, scoring budding farm sensation Roc Riggio to give Somerset a 5-0 advantage.

Stanton won't be the only Yankee in Somerset this week. Pitcher Marcus Stroman is expected to commence a rehab outing with the Patriots today when Somerset hosts Portland in a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m.

Stroman is expected to start the first game.

Stroman has been on the IL since April 12 when he left a start with left knee inflammation. He was off to a hideous start to the season with an ERA of 11.57 in 9.1 innings of work.

NOTES: While a lot of attention on Somerset this year has rightfully been on Spencer Jones and George Lombard Jr., prospects Brendan Jones and Roc Riggio are making waves. Jones was 1-for-3 with three RBI on the night, while Riggio went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Riggio, a second baseman by trade, is shooting up the Yankees' farm system. He is ranked 24th among top prospects and is hitting .333 in Somerset.