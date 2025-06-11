Rutgers Football Boosts Offense with Standout Transfer DT Sheffield
After a breakout year with 66 catches, 822 yards, and 11 scores, North Texas standout DT Sheffield will suit up for Rutgers in 2025.
CBS Sports analyst Tom Fornelli picked Sheffield as the top incoming player for the Scarlet Knights. "Rest assured, Rutgers will not throw the ball as often as either of those teams, but he should be the No. 1 option," said Fornelli to CBS Sports.
Standing 5-foot-10, the quick-footed pass catcher started at Washington State. His stint with North Texas proved he could strike fear into defenses.
The timing works well, as Sheffield steps in right after Dymere Miller's exit. Miller led the squad with 59 grabs, 757 yards, and four trips to the end zone in 2024.
Not since Leonte Carroo's 809-yard showing in 2015 had a Rutgers receiver put up such strong stats. Miller made his mark across 798 plays in 13 games, starting all but one.
This addition marks a shift in strategy, as the Scarlet Knights have turned to transfers more than in any previous year to build their roster.
What stands out about Sheffield? His knack for scoring. Those 11 touchdowns last year weren't just luck: He showed a special talent for finding gaps in the defense.
Success with transfer receivers isn't new for Rutgers. Just last season, Fornelli called it right when he tagged Miller as the team's most vital newcomer.