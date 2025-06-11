Rutgers Football Boosts Offense with Standout Transfer DT Sheffield

PISCATAWAY, NJ – SEPTEMBER 10: Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights talks with Joe Lusardi #37 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second quarter of a college football game against the Wagner Seahawks at SHI Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Rutgers defeated Wagner 66-7.

After a breakout year with 66 catches, 822 yards, and 11 scores, North Texas standout DT Sheffield will suit up for Rutgers in 2025.

CBS Sports analyst Tom Fornelli picked Sheffield as the top incoming player for the Scarlet Knights. "Rest assured, Rutgers will not throw the ball as often as either of those teams, but he should be the No. 1 option," said Fornelli to CBS Sports.

Standing 5-foot-10, the quick-footed pass catcher started at Washington State. His stint with North Texas proved he could strike fear into defenses.

The timing works well, as Sheffield steps in right after Dymere Miller's exit. Miller led the squad with 59 grabs, 757 yards, and four trips to the end zone in 2024.

Not since Leonte Carroo's 809-yard showing in 2015 had a Rutgers receiver put up such strong stats. Miller made his mark across 798 plays in 13 games, starting all but one.

This addition marks a shift in strategy, as the Scarlet Knights have turned to transfers more than in any previous year to build their roster.

What stands out about Sheffield? His knack for scoring. Those 11 touchdowns last year weren't just luck: He showed a special talent for finding gaps in the defense.