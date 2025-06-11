New York Mets vs Washington Nationals: Odds, Run Line, and Total

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 10: Jeff McNeil #1 of the New York Mets reacts after hitting a walk-off single during the tenth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on June 10, 2025 in New York City. The Mets won 5-4. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

You wouldn't think the Mets just played such a tight game as Tuesday's tussle from looking at the betting lines on tonight's rematch with the Washington Nationals. The New York Mets are inspiring balanced picks against a run line of (-1.5) for the series' second game at 7:10 p.m. EST.

It's not as if the Mets' 5-4 extra-innings win was easy in any way. Shortstop CJ Abrams of the Nationals terrorized Citi Field with a huge evening. Outfielder Juan Soto of the Mets will be headed for a summer to remember if he stays healthy, but New York's pitching staff deserves Tuesday's praise, with five relievers combining for 4.2 innings of work without letting in a run.

Why is Washington such a lowly pick for tonight's game? For a change, the primary reason may not be the starting pitchers this evening … though the Mets hope to have an edge in that department too.

Spread

Mets -1.5 (-126)

Nationals +1.5 (+109)

Moneyline

Mets -253

Nationals +218

Total

Over 8.5 (-112)

Under 8.5 (-104)

The above data was collected on June 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Mets vs Washington Nationals Betting Trends

The New York Mets are 5-1 ATS in the last six ball games.

The Washington Nationals have gone 2-5 in their last seven games.

Totals have gone under in five of Washington's last six games.

Washington has averaged less than two runs scored per game in June.

New York Mets vs Washington Nationals Injury Reports

New York Mets

Center fielder Jose Siri is on the 10-day IL with a tibia bruise.

Relief pitcher AJ Minter is on the 60-day IL with a right lat strain.

Left fielder Jesse Winker is on the 10-day IL with a right oblique strain.

Third baseman Nick Madrigal is on the 60-day IL with a fractured left shoulder.

Relief pitcher Danny Young is on the 15-day IL with a left elbow sprain.

Third baseman Mark Vientos is on the 10-day IL with a right hamstring pull.

Catcher Francisco Alvarez is out for the week on paternity leave.

Washington Nationals

Right fielder Dylan Crews is on the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain.

Third baseman Paul DeJong is on the 10-day IL with a fractured nose.

Relief pitcher Derek Law is on the 15-day IL with right forearm inflammation.

Relief pitcher Orlando Ribalta is on the 15-day IL with a right biceps strain.

New York Mets vs Washington Nationals Predictions and Picks

Washington is in such a hitting slump that it could take nine great innings of defense to defeat New York. The Nationals' offense vanished late in May's series with the Diamondbacks, never scoring more than four runs in a span of seven straight games coming into tonight. Washington has been shut out in three of the games. Sports Illustrated's Kenneth Teape says Abrams is "back on track," but the Nats' bats aren't.

Mets probable pitcher David Peterson isn't the hurler Washington wants to go up against right now. In the mire of the Nationals' scoring slump, though, the Nats' solid counterpart, Jake Irvin, could go overlooked.