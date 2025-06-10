ContestsEvents
NFL Mock Draft Sees Arch Manning Going to Jets in 2026

Jim Mayhew
Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns warms up before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 10: Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns warms up before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium on January 10, 2025 in Arlington, Texas.

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

A new mock draft analysis puts Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning with the New York Jets at pick five in 2026. NFL Spin Zone released this prediction last week.

"While Arch Manning isn't Peyton Manning, this is a legacy player NFL teams are going to fall in love with rather easily," said Sayre Bedinger.

After two years backing up Quinn Ewers, Manning steps into the starting role at Texas. His path to pro football might mirror his uncles: both stayed in college all four years.

Last season he had:

  • 67.8 competition percentage
  • 939 passing yards
  • 9 touchdowns
  • 2 interceptions
  • 184 passer rating

"Both Peyton and Eli spent four years playing at their respective schools en route to becoming the No. 1 overall draft pick," noted Shehan Jeyarajah.

The Jets still search for their star QB. They picked up Justin Fields this spring, adding him to a mix with Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson for 2024.

New York knows the Manning magic well. Eli brought the Giants two Super Bowl wins. His uncle Peyton snagged five MVP awards and won two Super Bowls, splitting time between Indianapolis and Denver.

College FootballJets
Jim MayhewWriter
