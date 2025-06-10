New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals Odds, Spread, and Totals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees watches his ninth inning two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees will look to recover from a series loss to the Boston Red Sox when they kick off a three-game set against the Kansas City Royals. The Royals managed to lose a series to the Chicago White Sox in their last matchup, making this an important rebound opportunity on their home field.

The Yankees have never been strangers to big offseason signings, as indicated by their signing of Max Fried this past offseason. Fried was arguably the best starter on the market, and New York paid him as such. The young lefty has been worth every penny, as he quickly acclimated himself to the American League by posting a 1.78 ERA and a .94 WHIP through 13 starts. Those are easily some of the best numbers in the MLB, punctuated by six scoreless innings in his last outing against the Cleveland Guardians.

While Kansas City's starter does not have the same prestige as Fried does, he has quietly been playing excellent baseball in his five 2025 starts. Noah Cameron has put up a ridiculous .85 ERA and a .79 WHIP this season, never allowing more than a single run in any outing. His last appearance mirrored Fried's as Cameron worked the St. Louis Cardinals for six innings without allowing a run. Things do not get any easier against the Yankees.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (-113)

Royals +1.5 (+103)

Moneyline

Yankees -186

Royals +169

Totals

OVER 8.5 (-108)

UNDER 8.5 (-108)

*The above data was collected on June 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Royals Betting Trends

The Yankees are 6-5 in games that follow a day off.

The Yankees are 13-18 ATS when playing on the road.

The UNDER is 15-14-2 when New York plays away from home.

The Royals are 26-11 ATS when they enter the game as an underdog.

The Royals are 12-20 ATS when playing at home.

The OVER is 6-4 when Kansas City plays after a day off.

Yankees vs Royals Injury Reports

New York Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton, DH - Out.

Oswaldo Cabrera, UTIL - Out.

Luke Weaver, RP - Out.

Kansas City Royals

Lucas Erceg, RP - Out.

Yankees vs Royals Predictions and Picks

Mark Ruelle of Winners and Whiners writes, "This is a quality matchup between left-handers on Tuesday night in Kansas City. The Yankees will have the edge, however, in experience. Fried has been lights out this season for the Yankees and is coming off a six-shutout innings performance.

The Yankees, despite losing two of three to the Red Sox in New York this weekend, still produced 23 runs in the series. The rookie Cameron will have his hands full with the Yankees' lineup, especially Judge. The Yankees swept the Royals in April and have a 23-15 record at night. They'll take the series opener on Tuesday night. Take the Yankees with the money line."