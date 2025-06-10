ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Yankees will look to recover from a series loss to the Boston Red Sox when they kick off a three-game set against the Kansas City Royals. The…

Ezra Bernstein
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees watches his ninth inning two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees watches his ninth inning two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees will look to recover from a series loss to the Boston Red Sox when they kick off a three-game set against the Kansas City Royals. The Royals managed to lose a series to the Chicago White Sox in their last matchup, making this an important rebound opportunity on their home field.

The Yankees have never been strangers to big offseason signings, as indicated by their signing of Max Fried this past offseason. Fried was arguably the best starter on the market, and New York paid him as such. The young lefty has been worth every penny, as he quickly acclimated himself to the American League by posting a 1.78 ERA and a .94 WHIP through 13 starts. Those are easily some of the best numbers in the MLB, punctuated by six scoreless innings in his last outing against the Cleveland Guardians.

While Kansas City's starter does not have the same prestige as Fried does, he has quietly been playing excellent baseball in his five 2025 starts. Noah Cameron has put up a ridiculous .85 ERA and a .79 WHIP this season, never allowing more than a single run in any outing. His last appearance mirrored Fried's as Cameron worked the St. Louis Cardinals for six innings without allowing a run. Things do not get any easier against the Yankees.

Spread

  • Yankees -1.5 (-113)
  • Royals +1.5 (+103)

Moneyline

  • Yankees -186
  • Royals +169

Totals

  • OVER 8.5 (-108)
  • UNDER 8.5 (-108)

*The above data was collected on June 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Yankees are 6-5 in games that follow a day off.
  • The Yankees are 13-18 ATS when playing on the road.
  • The UNDER is 15-14-2 when New York plays away from home.
  • The Royals are 26-11 ATS when they enter the game as an underdog.
  • The Royals are 12-20 ATS when playing at home.
  • The OVER is 6-4 when Kansas City plays after a day off.

Yankees vs Royals Injury Reports

New York Yankees

  • Giancarlo Stanton, DH - Out.
  • Oswaldo Cabrera, UTIL - Out.
  • Luke Weaver, RP - Out.

Kansas City Royals 

  • Lucas Erceg, RP - Out.

Yankees vs Royals Predictions and Picks

Mark Ruelle of Winners and Whiners writes, "This is a quality matchup between left-handers on Tuesday night in Kansas City. The Yankees will have the edge, however, in experience. Fried has been lights out this season for the Yankees and is coming off a six-shutout innings performance.

The Yankees, despite losing two of three to the Red Sox in New York this weekend, still produced 23 runs in the series. The rookie Cameron will have his hands full with the Yankees' lineup, especially Judge. The Yankees swept the Royals in April and have a 23-15 record at night. They'll take the series opener on Tuesday night. Take the Yankees with the money line."

The Yankees are a solid pick, but they are not the best on the board. With two fantastic pitchers on the mound, the under is priced nicely, making it the best pick on the slate.

Kansas City RoyalsNew York Yankees
Ezra BernsteinWriter
Related Stories
DENVER, COLORADO - JUNE 8: Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets hits an eighth inning two-run home run against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on June 8, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
MLBNationals vs Mets Odds, Spread, and TotalLaura Bernheim
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 05: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after his seventh inning RBI base hit against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on June 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
MLBBoston Red Sox vs New York Yankees Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Starling Marte #6 of the New York Mets runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning at Dodger Stadium on June 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
MLBMets vs Rockies Odds, Spread, and TotalLaura Bernheim
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect