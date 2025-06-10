New Jersey Jackals to Rename Historic Hinchliffe Stadium to WellPoint Field

At a June 5 ceremony in Paterson, officials unveiled WellPoint Field as the new playing surface name within Hinchliffe Stadium. The main structure kept its historic title, preserving its status as a vital Negro League site.

"Hinchliffe Stadium is one of only two stadiums still standing in the country that hosted Negro League baseball games. The other one is in Birmingham, Alabama, it's Rickwood Field," said Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh to News 12 New Jersey.

Built in 1932, this 10,000-seat venue sits above Paterson Great Falls, making it unique as the sole athletic facility within a U.S. National Park. Stars like Larry Doby, Honus Wagner, Josh Gibson, and Oscar Charleston once graced its field during peak seasons.

After leaving their previous home at Yogi Berra Stadium in Montclair, the New Jersey Jackals started playing here in 2023. They compete in the Frontier League's East Division, which works with MLB.

The field's new identity marks a growing bond between WellPoint, New Jersey, and the Jackals. Their joint efforts bring Read Around the Bases, health events, and wellness programs to local residents.

WellPoint's CEO, Patrick Fox, joined the mayor and baseball officials for the naming event. The Jackals christened their newly named field that evening against the New York Boulders.