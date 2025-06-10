Nationals vs Mets Odds, Spread, and Total

DENVER, COLORADO – JUNE 8: Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets hits an eighth inning two-run home run against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on June 8, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Mets return to Citi Field on a hot streak as they open a three-game series against the Washington Nationals tonight at 7:10 p.m. EST.

New York (42–24) swept the Rockies in Colorado over the weekend and outscored them 25–8 across the series. The Mets' offense exploded for 13 runs in Sunday's finale, giving them their sixth win in the past eight games. They enjoy a four-game lead in the NL East and the league's best team ERA (2.85).

Meanwhile, Washington (30–35) dropped back-to-back games to Texas over the weekend and has lost five of its last seven. The Nationals were shut out twice in that stretch and rank near the bottom of the league in team slugging and home runs.

Right-hander Griffin Canning (6–2, 2.90 ERA) gets the start for the Mets and has allowed two earned runs or fewer in three of his last four outings. He'll face Nationals lefty MacKenzie Gore (3–5, 2.87 ERA), who has racked up 108 strikeouts in 75.1 innings and is coming off a seven-inning shutout start where he gave up just three hits.

Spread

Nationals +1.5 (-161)

Mets -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline

Nationals +136

Mets -153

Total

Over 8 (+101)

Under 8 (-119)

*The above data was collected on June 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Nationals vs Mets Betting Trends

The Nationals are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The Mets are 10-0 against the spread in their past 10 games.

The total has gone under in all of the Nationals' last five games.

The total has gone under in six of the Mets' past 10 games.

The Nationals are 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games against the Mets.

The Mets are 7-1 straight up in their last eight games at home.

Nationals vs Mets Injury Reports

Nationals

Josiah Gray, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Derek Law, RP — 15-day IL (forearm).

Paul DeJong, 3B — 10-day IL (nose).

Orlando Ribalta, RP — 15-day IL (biceps).

Mets

Frankie Montas, SP — 60-day IL (lat).

Sean Manaea, SP — 60-day IL (oblique).

Mark Vientos, 3B — 10-day IL (hamstring).

Brooks Raley, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Nationals vs Mets Predictions and Picks

"This is a good spot to take the underdog in the first game of this series between division rivals. The Nationals have played the Mets tough this season, as they split their first four games of the season series. Washington is sending Gore to the mound as one of their best pitchers, he has a strong ERA at 2.87, and he has the second most strikeouts in the majors with 108 .... Canning is on the mound for the Mets, and he has given up three or more earned runs in two of his last three games. Take the Nationals to win." — Paul Biagioli, Winners and Whiners

"The Nats are having a rough week where the offense isn't showing up, so while Gore has been great this season, it doesn't matter if the team can't string together offense. Gore has allowed zero runs in his last 13 innings and is second in strikeouts. The Mets continue to play like one of the best teams in the league, and Canning is coming off six scoreless innings against the Dodgers. Canning looks like an all-star with his 2.90 ERA and 1.32 WHIP. I understand getting Gore at plus money, but I still have to side with the Mets." — Randy Chambers, PickDawgz