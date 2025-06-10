Former Mets DH J.D. Martinez Considered as Possible Answer to Team’s Batting Struggles

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 16: J.D. Martinez #28 of the New York Mets reacts after drawing a walk in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field on October 16, 2024 in New York City.

The Mets seek fresh ideas to fix their weak offense in 2024. J.D. Martinez, their ex-designated hitter, stands out as a top pick, though he's brushed off coaching roles before.

During his 120-game stint with New York, Martinez hit .235 and smacked 16 homers. Players saw him as an extra batting coach. His stats back up his know-how: a .283 lifetime average with 331 blasts and 1,071 runs driven in across 14 big-league seasons.

Mark Vientos broke through this year thanks to Martinez's tips. With no team signing the 38-year-old veteran two months into 2024, whispers grow about him switching to the coaching box.

The bats have gone cold under Eric Chavez and Jeremy Barnes. While pitchers keep the team afloat, hitters can't match what scouts predicted before opening day.

In his final year on the field, Martinez posted decent numbers. His .320 on-base mark and .406 slugging showed he could still hit, with stats proving he stayed above league average.

Next week brings key games against Atlanta and Philadelphia. The NL East race stays tight. Runs matter more than ever.