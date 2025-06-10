ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Former Mets DH J.D. Martinez Considered as Possible Answer to Team’s Batting Struggles

The Mets seek fresh ideas to fix their weak offense in 2024. J.D. Martinez, their ex-designated hitter, stands out as a top pick, though he’s brushed off coaching roles before. During his…

Jim Mayhew

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 16: J.D. Martinez #28 of the New York Mets reacts after drawing a walk in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field on October 16, 2024 in New York City.

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Mets seek fresh ideas to fix their weak offense in 2024. J.D. Martinez, their ex-designated hitter, stands out as a top pick, though he's brushed off coaching roles before.

During his 120-game stint with New York, Martinez hit .235 and smacked 16 homers. Players saw him as an extra batting coach. His stats back up his know-how: a .283 lifetime average with 331 blasts and 1,071 runs driven in across 14 big-league seasons.

Mark Vientos broke through this year thanks to Martinez's tips. With no team signing the 38-year-old veteran two months into 2024, whispers grow about him switching to the coaching box.

The bats have gone cold under Eric Chavez and Jeremy Barnes. While pitchers keep the team afloat, hitters can't match what scouts predicted before opening day.

In his final year on the field, Martinez posted decent numbers. His .320 on-base mark and .406 slugging showed he could still hit, with stats proving he stayed above league average.

Next week brings key games against Atlanta and Philadelphia. The NL East race stays tight. Runs matter more than ever.

Though Martinez told Rising Apple coaching wasn't his plan, his skill at teaching, plus no playing offers, might push him to grab a clipboard.

J.D. MartinezMets
Jim MayhewWriter
Related Stories
Pete Alonso celebrates one of his two home runs in Colorado on Sunday.
New York MetsPete Alonso’s MVP First Half Puts Contract in Focus… AgainMichael Cohen
Hall of Fame Mets catcher Mike Piazza will be back at Citi Field with his old teammates in September.
New York MetsMets to Host Alumni Game in SeptemberMichael Cohen
Mets Have Nearly 97% Shot at Playoffs as Díaz Takes NL Reliever Award
New York MetsMets Have Nearly 97% Shot at Playoffs as Díaz Takes NL Reliever AwardJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect