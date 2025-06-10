Former Mets DH J.D. Martinez Considered as Possible Answer to Team’s Batting Struggles
The Mets seek fresh ideas to fix their weak offense in 2024. J.D. Martinez, their ex-designated hitter, stands out as a top pick, though he’s brushed off coaching roles before. During his…
The Mets seek fresh ideas to fix their weak offense in 2024. J.D. Martinez, their ex-designated hitter, stands out as a top pick, though he's brushed off coaching roles before.
During his 120-game stint with New York, Martinez hit .235 and smacked 16 homers. Players saw him as an extra batting coach. His stats back up his know-how: a .283 lifetime average with 331 blasts and 1,071 runs driven in across 14 big-league seasons.
Mark Vientos broke through this year thanks to Martinez's tips. With no team signing the 38-year-old veteran two months into 2024, whispers grow about him switching to the coaching box.
The bats have gone cold under Eric Chavez and Jeremy Barnes. While pitchers keep the team afloat, hitters can't match what scouts predicted before opening day.
In his final year on the field, Martinez posted decent numbers. His .320 on-base mark and .406 slugging showed he could still hit, with stats proving he stayed above league average.
Next week brings key games against Atlanta and Philadelphia. The NL East race stays tight. Runs matter more than ever.
Though Martinez told Rising Apple coaching wasn't his plan, his skill at teaching, plus no playing offers, might push him to grab a clipboard.