ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Rangers Have Six Big Player Calls To Make Before 2025-26 Season

The New York Rangers must tackle crucial decisions about six players as they plan their next moves. After a mixed season, the team aims to strengthen its lineup for 2025-26….

Jim Mayhew

ELMONT, NEW YORK – APRIL 10: v20skates against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on April 10, 2025 in Elmont, New York.

(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The New York Rangers must tackle crucial decisions about six players as they plan their next moves. After a mixed season, the team aims to strengthen its lineup for 2025-26.

Assistant coach Dan Muse's switch to the Pittsburgh Penguins opens a vital staff position. "it's fair to expect the new head coach to have at least some say on what his roster looks like in training camp," said Anthony Russo.

Management faces tough choices about three attackers and three defenders. 

  • Chris Kreider
  • Mika Zibanejad
  • Braden Schneider
  • K'Andre Miller
  • Carson Soucy
  • Brennan Othman

Previous mistakes with player contracts still sting, so the front office won't rush into decisions this time.

Finding a new assistant coach tops the list. Free agent talks and money matters come next. Each choice shapes next year's chances, while the clock ticks as deadlines near.

Other NHL squads face the same tight spot with money and players. Some teams might need to trade stars. Others will hunt for bargains. Smart moves now could mean wins later.

While the Rangers plan their next step, rival teams shuffle their decks. Every NHL club wants an edge. Some will spend big. Others will build slowly.

Rangers
Jim MayhewWriter
Related Stories
NHL Winter Classic Loco Featuring the Panthers and Rangers
New York RangersNHL Reveals 2026 Winter Classic Logo: Miami’s First Outdoor Game to Feature Panthers vs. RangersJim Mayhew
Rangers’ Zibanejad Under Spotlight With New Coach Sullivan Following Scoring Slump
New York RangersRangers’ Zibanejad Under Spotlight With New Coach Sullivan Following Scoring SlumpJim Mayhew
Sam Rosen Waves to Rangers fans.
Fox Sports Radio NJSam Rosen and JD Reunion Highlights Rangers LossMichael Cohen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect