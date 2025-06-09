Rangers Have Six Big Player Calls To Make Before 2025-26 Season

ELMONT, NEW YORK – APRIL 10: v20skates against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on April 10, 2025 in Elmont, New York.

The New York Rangers must tackle crucial decisions about six players as they plan their next moves. After a mixed season, the team aims to strengthen its lineup for 2025-26.

Assistant coach Dan Muse's switch to the Pittsburgh Penguins opens a vital staff position. "it's fair to expect the new head coach to have at least some say on what his roster looks like in training camp," said Anthony Russo.

Management faces tough choices about three attackers and three defenders.

Chris Kreider

Mika Zibanejad

Braden Schneider

K'Andre Miller

Carson Soucy

Brennan Othman

Previous mistakes with player contracts still sting, so the front office won't rush into decisions this time.



Finding a new assistant coach tops the list. Free agent talks and money matters come next. Each choice shapes next year's chances, while the clock ticks as deadlines near.

Other NHL squads face the same tight spot with money and players. Some teams might need to trade stars. Others will hunt for bargains. Smart moves now could mean wins later.