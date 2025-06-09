ENTER ONLINE: North Brunswick Youth Sports Festival

ContestsEvents
Enter for a chance to win a family pass to the North Brunswick Youth Sports Festival.

Michael Bufis
Enter below for a chance to win a family pass to the North Brunswick Youth Sports Festival.

Join FOX Sports Radio NJ at the North Brunswick Youth Sports Festival on Saturday June 21st from 5:00pm - 7:00pm! The FOX Sports promo table will have games, prizes and more!

The festival will be set up from June 12th until June 29th. The festival is perfect for families and people of all ages! There will be food, games, rides and even a petting zoo! The 2025 North Brunswick Youth Sports Festival is a guaranteed slam dunk! For more information head to northbrunswickyouthsportsfestival.com.

Keep up with the latest on the Somerset Patriots HERE.

From 6/9/25 to 6/15/25, enter this online contest. Five (5) random entrants will win a family pass to the North Brunswick Youth Sports Festival valued at $80.00 (plus fees), courtesy of the North Brunswick Youth Sports Festival. Must be at least 18 years old and legal residents of the United States. Unless otherwise specified, listeners are eligible to win in station’s contests; a prize valued under $600 only once every seven (7) days and a prize valued at $600 or more, only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household (whether related or not) is permitted in any contest. Otherwise, General Contest Rules for Fox Sports New Jersey can be found HERE.

