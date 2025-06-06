Mets vs Rockies Odds, Spread, and Total

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 05: Starling Marte #6 of the New York Mets runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning at Dodger Stadium on June 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Fresh off a series split with the Dodgers, the New York Mets (39-24) head to Coors Field to see if they can repeat last week's three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies (12-50). First pitch of the series is set for 8:40 p.m. EST.

Colorado remains mired in a historically bad season but turned things around with a sweep of the Marlins earlier this week. The Rockies were 3-25 before going to Miami.

Mets right-hander Kodai Senga (6–3, 1.60 ERA) will take the mound today, coming off last week's start against the Rockies where he gave up two runs over 6.1 innings, striking out seven. Senga will face his counterpart from the May 31 matchup, Colorado righty Antonio Senzatela (1–10, 7.14 ERA). He gave up seven runs over four innings in their previous meeting.

New York's offense continues to lean on its stars: Pete Alonso (15 HR, 55 RBI) and Francisco Lindor (12 HR, .283 average), fresh off a three-homer weekend. Juan Soto, who snapped a month-long homer drought, adds depth with 10 homers and a rising OPS. Colorado counters with Hunter Goodman, who leads the team with 10 homers, 36 RBIs, and a .281 average.

Spread

Mets -1.5 (-202)

Rockies +1.5 (+171)

Moneyline

Mets -320

Rockies +281

Total

Over 10.5 (-114)

Under 10.5 (+103)

The above data was collected on June 6, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Mets are 8-2 against the spread in thelr last 10 games and 35-28 for the season.

The Rockies are 6-4 against the spread in their past 10 games but 23-39 overall.

The Mets are 5-0 straight up in their past five games against the Rockies.

The Rockies are 1-6 straight up in their last seven games at home.

The total has gone under in 13 of the Mets' last 20 games.

The total has gone under in five of the Rockies' last seven games.

Mets vs Rockies Injury Reports

Mets

Francisco Lindor, SS — Day-to-day (toe).

Sean Manaea, SP — 60-day IL (oblique).

Mark Vientos, 3B — 10-day IL (hamstring).

Brooks Raley, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Frankie Montas, SP — 60-day IL (lat).

Rockies

Ryan Feltner, SP — 15-day IL (back).

Ezequiel Tovar, SS — Day-to-day (oblique).

Tanner Gordon, SP — 15-day IL (oblique).

Zach Agnos, RP — Bereavement.

Austin Gomber, SP — 60-day IL (shoulder).

Mets vs Rockies Predictions and Picks

"These two are quite familiar with each other, having met in Queens last weekend, a series the Mets swept in three. Senga's last outing came against this lineup, and he gave up just two hits, two walks, and two runs over 6.1 innings while striking out seven .... He does not give up home runs often but does have some control issues, allowing 28 walks thus far. Lucky for Senga, the Rockies have no patience, drawing a league low 162 wins .... New York is 5-0 in their last five games against Colorado, all wins by at least two runs. Grab the Mets with the run line." — Craig Forde, Statsalt

"The Mets won seven of the previous ten head-to-head encounters, including the last five. They already swept the Rockies in New York and now will try to do the same in Denver. Antonio Senzatela is having a nightmare of the season and posted a bloated 9.10 ERA in May .... Kodai Senga, on the other hand, earned a win in that game after allowing two runs in 6.1 innings .... Back the Mets to win and cover a -2.5 run line." — Oliver Zivic, PickDawgz