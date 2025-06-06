Mets to Host Alumni Game in September

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 27: Former New York Mets Mike Piazza #31 and Jay Hook #47 walk off the field after the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Colorado Rockies and the New York Mets at Citi Field on August 27, 2022 in New York City. The Mets held their Old Timers Day before the game. Piazza is a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame and Hook is the first winning pitcher in the teams history.

The New York Mets will host an Alumni Game featuring some of the franchise's top players over the past 25-plus years on September 13 when Mike Piazza and Team Shea take on Matt Harvey and Team Citi Field.

The Alumni game will take place before the 4:10 contest between the Mets and the Texas Rangers.

This is a unique take on Old Timers' Day, and the second time the Amazins have held an Old Timers' Day and game over the past four seasons. The latest event, in 2022, when members of all Mets history, from the 1969 Miracle Mets through today, were greeted by a sellout crowd.

On paper, the Shea roster has a distinct advantage over Team Shea. From Hall of Famers like Mike Piazza, Billy Wagner, and Pedro Martinez, to borderline Hall of Famers like Carlos Beltran, Carlos Delgado, Cliff Floyd, and John Franco; yea,h the Mets teams from the late 90s and 2000s will be well represented.

As for the Team Citi, well, it's stunning that David Wright (who will have his number retired July 13) and Daniel Murphy are not on this roster to at least beef it up a bit. Still, it features a plethora of stellar Mets pitchers of the past like Matt Harvey, Noah Syndergaard, and R.A. Dickey.

Hey, wouldn't it be something if the other great Mets pitcher from the 2015 NL Champions is on the mound for Texas? That's right, pending a huge trade between now and the trade deadline, Jacob deGrom could be back in Flushing in the opposing dugout for the Rangers.

Talk about a subplot.

As for the 2025 Mets, they currently own the N.L.'s best record at 39-23 after taking the first two of a four game series out in L.A. against their postseason rivals, the Dodgers.