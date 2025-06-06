Jets’ Fourth-Round Pick Moore Battles Adams for Starting Safety Spot

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 27: Malachi Moore of Alabama speaks to the media during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 27, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

A fierce battle brews in the Jets' secondary as rookie Malachi Moore takes on Tony Adams for the starting safety position. The winner will pair with Andre Cisco, who signed an $8.5 million deal after leaving Jacksonville.

"Moore has a legitimate chance to push Tony Adams for a starting job next to Andre Cisco," said Zack Rosenblatt to The Athletic.

As a starter in 2024, Adams saw action in 11 games. His stats tell a mixed story: one pick, six deflections, a sack, and 84 stops. Yet quarterbacks found success when throwing his way, hitting 65.9% of passes with a strong 102.2 rating.

The fourth-round draft pick Moore made waves at practice. His standout moment came when he snatched a pass from rookie QB Brady Cook, sparking wild cheers from his fellow players.

At 25, Cisco steps in as the seasoned pro. His fresh contract points to a locked-in spot at one safety slot after his time in Jacksonville.