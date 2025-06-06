Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees Odds, Spread, and Totals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 05: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after his seventh inning RBI base hit against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on June 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

It is time for the first 2025 iteration of one of the most iconic rivalries in all of sports. The Boston Red Sox will make the short trip south to face the New York Yankees to kick off a three-game set between the AL East opponents. The Yankees hold a substantial lead in the division, making this a huge opportunity for the Red Sox to begin to close the gap.

The Red Sox will deploy their prized offseason acquisition to the mound in this game. Walker Buehler has not quite lived up to the contract he just received, posting a 4.44 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP through his nine starts. While those numbers are not bad, they are aggressively mediocre and far below the expectations that came with his cross-country move to Boston. A matchup with one of the best offensive teams in the MLB in the Yankees is unlikely to help matters, especially since it will take place in front of a rabid New York crowd.

While no official starter has been announced by manager Aaron Boone, it is likely that Will Warren gets the nod in the series opener. The young righty has consistently provided outings that keep the Yankees in the game without giving them a serious chance at winning. His 5.19 ERA and 1.42 WHIP indicate a level of play that has been well below average, a perception that was not helped at all by Warren's last outing. The Los Angeles Dodgers crushed him for seven runs in a single inning, leading to New York's biggest blowout loss of the season. The Red Sox represent a significantly softer lineup, opening the door for a rebound performance from Warren.

Spread

Red Sox +1.5 (-134)

Yankees -1.5 (+117)

Moneyline

Red Sox +151

Yankees -171

Totals

Over 9 (-113)

Under 9 (-103)

*The above data was collected on June 6, 2025, and may have changed since then.

Red Sox vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Red Sox are 6-3 ATS after a day off.

The Red Sox are 2-1 ATS when playing with the rest advantage.

The under is 16-15 when Boston plays on the road.

The Yankees are 1-0 ATS when playing with the rest disadvantage.

The Yankees are 7-6 against AL East opponents.

The under is 8-4-1 when New York plays an AL East opponent.

Red Sox vs Yankees Injury Reports

Boston Red Sox

Alex Bregman, 3B - Out

Justin Slaten, RP - Out

New York Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton, DH - Out

Jasson Dominguez, OF - Out

Luke Weaver, RP - Out

Red Sox vs Yankees Predictions and Picks