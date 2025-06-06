Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees Odds, Spread, and Totals
It is time for the first 2025 iteration of one of the most iconic rivalries in all of sports. The Boston Red Sox will make the short trip south to face the New York Yankees to kick off a three-game set between the AL East opponents. The Yankees hold a substantial lead in the division, making this a huge opportunity for the Red Sox to begin to close the gap.
The Red Sox will deploy their prized offseason acquisition to the mound in this game. Walker Buehler has not quite lived up to the contract he just received, posting a 4.44 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP through his nine starts. While those numbers are not bad, they are aggressively mediocre and far below the expectations that came with his cross-country move to Boston. A matchup with one of the best offensive teams in the MLB in the Yankees is unlikely to help matters, especially since it will take place in front of a rabid New York crowd.
While no official starter has been announced by manager Aaron Boone, it is likely that Will Warren gets the nod in the series opener. The young righty has consistently provided outings that keep the Yankees in the game without giving them a serious chance at winning. His 5.19 ERA and 1.42 WHIP indicate a level of play that has been well below average, a perception that was not helped at all by Warren's last outing. The Los Angeles Dodgers crushed him for seven runs in a single inning, leading to New York's biggest blowout loss of the season. The Red Sox represent a significantly softer lineup, opening the door for a rebound performance from Warren.
Spread
- Red Sox +1.5 (-134)
- Yankees -1.5 (+117)
Moneyline
- Red Sox +151
- Yankees -171
Totals
- Over 9 (-113)
- Under 9 (-103)
*The above data was collected on June 6, 2025, and may have changed since then.
Red Sox vs Yankees Betting Trends
- The Red Sox are 6-3 ATS after a day off.
- The Red Sox are 2-1 ATS when playing with the rest advantage.
- The under is 16-15 when Boston plays on the road.
- The Yankees are 1-0 ATS when playing with the rest disadvantage.
- The Yankees are 7-6 against AL East opponents.
- The under is 8-4-1 when New York plays an AL East opponent.
Red Sox vs Yankees Injury Reports
Boston Red Sox
- Alex Bregman, 3B - Out
- Justin Slaten, RP - Out
New York Yankees
- Giancarlo Stanton, DH - Out
- Jasson Dominguez, OF - Out
- Luke Weaver, RP - Out
Red Sox vs Yankees Predictions and Picks
Caleb Davis of Statsalt writes, "Not only has New York continued to hit the ball well this season, particularly at home, but Warren has been a fiend on the mound, already up to nearly 70 strikeouts on the season. New York sits atop the league in home run rate, and the Red Sox have failed to go yard on a consistent basis this season. What's more, Boston has drifted into the bottom half of the league in walks received, which is indicative of a lack of plate discipline. Look for the Yankees to take the series opener here."