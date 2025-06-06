ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees Odds, Spread, and Totals

It is time for the first 2025 iteration of one of the most iconic rivalries in all of sports. The Boston Red Sox will make the short trip south to…

Ezra Bernstein
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 05: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after his seventh inning RBI base hit against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on June 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 05: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after his seventh inning RBI base hit against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on June 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

It is time for the first 2025 iteration of one of the most iconic rivalries in all of sports. The Boston Red Sox will make the short trip south to face the New York Yankees to kick off a three-game set between the AL East opponents. The Yankees hold a substantial lead in the division, making this a huge opportunity for the Red Sox to begin to close the gap.

The Red Sox will deploy their prized offseason acquisition to the mound in this game. Walker Buehler has not quite lived up to the contract he just received, posting a 4.44 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP through his nine starts. While those numbers are not bad, they are aggressively mediocre and far below the expectations that came with his cross-country move to Boston. A matchup with one of the best offensive teams in the MLB in the Yankees is unlikely to help matters, especially since it will take place in front of a rabid New York crowd.

While no official starter has been announced by manager Aaron Boone, it is likely that Will Warren gets the nod in the series opener. The young righty has consistently provided outings that keep the Yankees in the game without giving them a serious chance at winning. His 5.19 ERA and 1.42 WHIP indicate a level of play that has been well below average, a perception that was not helped at all by Warren's last outing. The Los Angeles Dodgers crushed him for seven runs in a single inning, leading to New York's biggest blowout loss of the season. The Red Sox represent a significantly softer lineup, opening the door for a rebound performance from Warren.

Spread

  • Red Sox +1.5 (-134)
  • Yankees -1.5 (+117)

Moneyline

  • Red Sox +151
  • Yankees -171

Totals

  • Over 9 (-113)
  • Under 9 (-103)

*The above data was collected on June 6, 2025, and may have changed since then.

  • The Red Sox are 6-3 ATS after a day off.
  • The Red Sox are 2-1 ATS when playing with the rest advantage.
  • The under is 16-15 when Boston plays on the road.
  • The Yankees are 1-0 ATS when playing with the rest disadvantage.
  • The Yankees are 7-6 against AL East opponents.
  • The under is 8-4-1 when New York plays an AL East opponent.

Red Sox vs Yankees Injury Reports

Boston Red Sox

  • Alex Bregman, 3B - Out
  • Justin Slaten, RP - Out

New York Yankees

  • Giancarlo Stanton, DH - Out
  • Jasson Dominguez, OF - Out
  • Luke Weaver, RP - Out

Red Sox vs Yankees Predictions and Picks

Caleb Davis of Statsalt writes, "Not only has New York continued to hit the ball well this season, particularly at home, but Warren has been a fiend on the mound, already up to nearly 70 strikeouts on the season. New York sits atop the league in home run rate, and the Red Sox have failed to go yard on a consistent basis this season. What's more, Boston has drifted into the bottom half of the league in walks received, which is indicative of a lack of plate discipline. Look for the Yankees to take the series opener here."

Boston Red SoxNew York Yankees
Ezra BernsteinWriter
Related Stories
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Starling Marte #6 of the New York Mets runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning at Dodger Stadium on June 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
MLBMets vs Rockies Odds, Spread, and TotalLaura Bernheim
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts to his single in front of Luis Torrens #13 of the New York Mets during the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium on June 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
MLBNew York Mets vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Odds, Run Line, and TotalKurt Boyer
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 04: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees gets a force out of Carlos Santana #41 of the Cleveland Guardians at second base in the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium on June 04, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
MLBGuardians vs Yankees Odds, Spread, and TotalLaura Bernheim
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect