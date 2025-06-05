New York Mets vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Odds, Run Line, and Total

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 04: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts to his single in front of Luis Torrens #13 of the New York Mets during the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium on June 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The New York Mets were outstanding in Wednesday's 6-1 triumph over the hosting LA Dodgers. New York's pitching staff put on a clinic as the Mets bookended the battle with rallies in the first and eighth innings. Pete Alonso's powerhouse night will go down as a seminal performance in the infielder's Big Apple career, unless he slugs more than two homers and five RBIs against the world champs today.

The Mets are getting brave Las Vegas odds to beat the Dodgers and secure a 3-1 series win in this afternoon's four-game closer, set to begin at 4:10 p.m. EST. With yesterday's surprise blowout in the headlines, should we anticipate a rush of betting action that will make New York's odds expensive?

One thing's for sure, and that's the booming run-total speculation on today's fourth contest. Sportsbooks believe that the Bums are going to retaliate with offense of their own, leading to a high-scoring finale.

Spread

Mets +1.5 (-177)

Dodgers -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline

Mets +113

Dodgers -123

Total

OVER 9.5 (-109)

UNDER 9.5 (-105)

*The above data was collected on June 5, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Mets vs Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Trends

The New York Mets have won five of their last six games.

The Metropolitans have gone 6-0 ATS in their last six games.

Totals have gone UNDER in nine of the Mets' last 11 road games.

The total has gone OVER in seven of the Dodgers' last eight games.

New York Mets vs Los Angeles Dodgers Injury Reports

New York Mets

Center fielder Jose Siri is on the 10-day IL with a tibia bruise.

Relief pitcher AJ Minter is on the 60-day IL with a right lat strain.

Left fielder Jesse Winker is on the 10-day IL with a right oblique strain.

Third baseman Nick Madrigal is on the 60-day IL with a fractured left shoulder.

Relief pitcher Danny Young is on the 15-day IL with a left elbow sprain.

Third baseman Mark Vientos is on the 10-day IL with a right hamstring pull.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Relief pitcher Luis Garcia is on the 15-day IL with a right adductor strain.

Relief pitcher Kirby Yates is on the 15-day IL with a hamstring strain.

Relief pitcher Michael Kopech is on the 60-day IL with right shoulder impingement.

Relief pitcher Evan Phillips is on the 60-day IL following Tommy John surgery.

Relief pitcher Kyle Hurt is on the 60-day IL with an elbow injury.

New York Mets vs Los Angeles Dodgers Predictions and Picks

New York bloggers are thrilled that the Mets will have a winning record over the Dodgers this year, but they can't keep their pens from recapping Alonso's heroics. (Alonso) is tied with Darryl Strawberry for the most multi-homer games in franchise history (22)," reports a gushing John Flanigan of SNY.

The Dodgers are likely to score in a matchup against Mets starter David Peterson. Two of LA's batters, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith, are currently ranked in the top ten in MLB hitting. Shohei Ohtani is biting at their heels with a marvelous .653 slugging percentage.