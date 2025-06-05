Mets Have Nearly 97% Shot at Playoffs as Díaz Takes NL Reliever Award

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 21: Edwin Diaz #39 of the New York Mets pitches against the Boston Red Sox in the ninth inning at Fenway Park on May 21, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

With 38 wins and just 22 losses, the Mets stand on solid ground. Their playoff odds now touch 97%, while their star closer Edwin Díaz shines with May's top NL reliever honors.

In an outstanding month, Díaz struck down batters with precision. Through 11.1 innings, he shut out every team he faced. His glove allowed just three hits while his arm struck out 14. "Sound the trumpets! @SugarDiaz39 has been named National League Reliever of the Month!" the team said.

At the top of the NL East, the Mets show their might. Their run count towers 68 points above their rivals. Through a tough May stretch, they overcame strong teams to secure 15 wins.

No other team matches their bullpen's sharp 2.85 ERA. When games hang by a thread, Díaz steps in. His work turns close calls into sure wins.