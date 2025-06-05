ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Mets Have Nearly 97% Shot at Playoffs as Díaz Takes NL Reliever Award

With 38 wins and just 22 losses, the Mets stand on solid ground. Their playoff odds now touch 97%, while their star closer Edwin Díaz shines with May’s top NL…

Jim Mayhew

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 21: Edwin Diaz #39 of the New York Mets pitches against the Boston Red Sox in the ninth inning at Fenway Park on May 21, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

(Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)

With 38 wins and just 22 losses, the Mets stand on solid ground. Their playoff odds now touch 97%, while their star closer Edwin Díaz shines with May's top NL reliever honors.

In an outstanding month, Díaz struck down batters with precision. Through 11.1 innings, he shut out every team he faced. His glove allowed just three hits while his arm struck out 14. "Sound the trumpets! @SugarDiaz39 has been named National League Reliever of the Month!" the team said.

At the top of the NL East, the Mets show their might. Their run count towers 68 points above their rivals. Through a tough May stretch, they overcame strong teams to secure 15 wins.

No other team matches their bullpen's sharp 2.85 ERA. When games hang by a thread, Díaz steps in. His work turns close calls into sure wins.

Next up, they face the Los Angeles team. Taylor Megill brings his 4-4 record and 3.52 ERA to the mound. He'll pitch against Clayton Kershaw, who starts fresh at 0-0 with a 4.91 ERA.

MetsMLB
Jim MayhewWriter
Related Stories
Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets reacts to his RBI single,
New York MetsAlonso Eyes 2026 World Baseball Classic After Playoff SuccessJim Mayhew
Paul Skenes #30 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches in the first inning
New York MetsMets Spearhead Multi-Team Race for Pirates Ace Paul SkenesJim Mayhew
Mets Business Chief Scott Havens Steps Down After 18 Months
New York MetsMets Business Chief Scott Havens Steps Down After 18 MonthsJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect