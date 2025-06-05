Guardians vs Yankees Odds, Spread, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 04: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees gets a force out of Carlos Santana #41 of the Cleveland Guardians at second base in the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium on June 04, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

After a 4-0 shutout loss to the Cleveland Guardians (33-27) last night, the New York Yankees (37-23) look to bounce back in the rubber match and series finale tonight at Yankee Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. EST.

The Yankees (37–23) managed just five hits in yesterday's defeat, marking only their second shutout loss of the season. Cleveland starter Luis Ortiz held New York scoreless through 5.2 innings, striking out seven.

Tonight, New York will send left-hander Max Fried (7–1, 1.92 ERA) to the mound. Fried has been dominant most of the season, but gave up six runs in five innings in his last start.

Cleveland counters with right-hander Slade Cecconi (1–1, 5.28 ERA), making his fourth appearance of the year.

Aaron Judge continues to dominate the Yankees' offense with 21 home runs, 50 RBIs, and a .389 average. For the Guardians, Jose Ramirez leads the team with a .327 average and 11 homers.

Spread

Guardians +1.5 (+116)

Yankees -1.5 (-128)

Moneyline

Guardians +228

Yankees -263

Total

OVER 8.5 (-114)

UNDER 8.5 (-102)

*The above data was collected on June 5, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Guardians vs Yankees Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in nine of the Guardians' last 10 games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in all five of the Yankees' past five games, plus 14 of their last 19.

The Guardians are 6-12 straight up in their last 18 games against the Yankees.

The Yankees are 11-4 straight up in their last 15 games.

The Guardians are 16-14 against the spread when playing as underdogs, including 3-1 in their last four chances.

The Yankees are 3-7 against the spread in their past 10 games.

Guardians vs Yankees Injury Reports

Guardians

Lane Thomas, CF — 10-day IL (foot).

Shane Bieber, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Erik Sabrowski, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Will Brennan, RF — 10-day IL (forearm).

Yankees

JT Brubaker, SP — 60-day IL (ribs).

Jasson Dominguez, LF — Day-to-day (thumb).

Luke Weaver, RP — 15-day IL (hamstring).

Jake Cousins, RP — 60-day IL (forearm/pectoral).

Marcus Stroman, SP— 15-day IL (knee).

Luis Gil, SP — 60-day IL (lat).

Guardians vs Yankees Predictions and Picks

"Cleveland picked up the shutout win in game two of this series last night, and they have won three of their last four games .... New York has been very good over the last few weeks, but their offense has started to cool off. The Yankees have scored three runs or fewer in three of their last four games, [but] they are facing Cecconi, who allowed seven hits and five earned runs in his last start .... I expect a bounce-back outing from Fried in this game, and I like the Yankees to win by at least two runs here," David Racey, PickDawgz