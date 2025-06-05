Giants QB DeVito’s Tough Road Against Three Veterans for 2025 Roster Spot

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 29: Tommy DeVito #15 of the New York Giants looks on before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium on December 29, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The path ahead looks steep for Tommy DeVito. The Giants signal-caller sits fourth on the depth chart, with Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Jaxson Dart ahead of him after signing a $1.03 million one-year deal.

His odds of sticking with the team have dropped since his breakout games in 2023. The QB who caught fans' attention as "Tommy Cutlets" must now outperform Winston to stay on as a backup, or risk getting cut.

Back in 2023, injuries thrust DeVito into action, and he made the most of it. His best showing came when he lit up Washington in Week 11, throwing for 246 yards with three scores on 18 completions. Later, under the bright lights, he stunned Green Bay to keep New York's playoff shot alive.

Things went south in 2024. Drew Lock beat him out for the backup role, leaving DeVito on the bench until Week 10. When he finally got his shot, he hit his marks but couldn't find the end zone as the team fell to Tampa Bay and Baltimore.

The stats paint a mixed picture. His accuracy shines: He nailed an impressive 76.9% of his throws against Baltimore. Yet points proved hard to come by in recent starts. Those games ended in lopsided defeats: 30-7 and 35-14.

His new contract shows how thin the ice has gotten. The deal brings no signing bonus, a step back from his first contract worth $1.66 million over two years.

The QB room has changed completely since DeVito first arrived. Daniel Jones and his failed $160 million deal are gone. Tyrod Taylor left for the Jets, while Lock's spot went to more proven players.