New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians: Odds, Run Line, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 03: Gabriel Arias #13 of the Cleveland Guardians is tagged out by DJ LeMahieu #26 of the New York Yankees at second base during the seventh inning of the game at Yankee Stadium on June 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

If this keeps up, the New York Yankees will grow a reputation as having the deepest roster of all. New York's gameday lineup is dinged, dented, and deteriorated after a fresh set of spring injury cases, many involving the club's standouts. But the Yankees won't stop winning ball games in any case, a fact the Cleveland Guardians are well aware of following yesterday's 3-2 Yankees win in the series opener.

New York hosts Cleveland for tonight's rematch at Yankee Stadium at 7:05 p.m. EST. The Yankees' bright odds to beat the Guardians again would seem out-of-whack with the home team's injury report in addition to the early-season date, if only New York had not put a defiant hot streak together to lead the AL East.

Tonight's game is likely to attract O/U speculators, though they'll debate about the probable run total after yesterday's "hockey score" in the Bronx. What's bigger, Cleveland's trend, or Aaron Judge's home runs?

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+108)

Guardians +1.5 (-126)

Moneyline

Yankees -188

Guardians +165

Total

Over 9 (-101)

Under 9 (-118)

*The above data was collected on June 4, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians Betting Trends

Cleveland is 3-8 in its last 11 games against the New York Yankees.

Totals have gone under in eight of Cleveland's last nine road games.

The Cleveland Guardians have lost five straight times at Yankee Stadium.

The New York Yankees have won five consecutive home games.

New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians Injury Reports

New York Yankees

Relief pitcher Luke Weaver is out with an undisclosed injury.

Left fielder Jasson Dominguez is day-to-day with a left thumb contusion.

Relief pitcher Fernando Cruz is on the 15-day IL with a shoulder injury.

Relief pitcher Jake Cousins is on the 60-day IL with a forearm/pectoral injury.

Second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. is on the 10-day IL with an oblique strain.

Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton is on the 60-day IL with an elbow injury.

Third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera is on the 10-day IL with a left ankle fracture.

Cleveland Guardians

Relief pitcher Erik Sabrowski is on the 60-day IL with an elbow injury.

Right fielder Will Brennan is on the 10-day IL with a forearm strain.

Center fielder Lane Thomas is on the 15-day IL with right foot plantar fasciitis.

New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians Predictions and Picks

The Guardians are falling into more than a pattern of losing to the Yankees. They're also producing very low-scoring road games with consistency, such as New York's tense 3-2 triumph. It's only natural that sportsbooks began by putting pricier odds on "under" bets for tonight's O/U (9) run total market.

Then again, the Yankees scoring just two runs against the Guardians' pitching isn't a scenario that's likely to repeat itself twice in two days. Cleveland's probable pitcher Luis Ortiz has struggled this spring. "Ortiz struggled early against the Yankees, walking five, allowing four, and throwing 104 pitches across 4.1 innings," reported Matt Seese of SB Nation via MSN earlier this season.