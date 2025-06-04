Mets vs Dodgers Odds, Spread, and Total

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 03: Reed Garrett #75 of the New York Mets makes the out against Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers in a rundown to home plate in the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium on June 03, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

After another extra-innings thriller at Dodger Stadium, the New York Mets (38-23) and Los Angeles Dodgers (37-24) return tonight for the third game of their dramatic four-game series. First pitch is scheduled for tonight at 10:10 p.m. EST.

Los Angeles walked off the 6-5 victory in the 10th inning, with Freddie Freeman doubling in the go-ahead run. Max Muncy's ninth-inning homer — his second of the night — tied the game for the Dodgers.

Tonight's matchup features Mets right-hander Griffin Canning (5-2, 3.23 ERA), looking to bounce back from a five-run outing last week against the White Sox. He'll face Dodgers righty Tony Gonsolin (3-1, 5.23 ERA), who has given up at least four runs in each of his last three starts.

At the plate, Pete Alonso leads the Mets with a .286 average and 48 RBIs, with Francisco Lindor pacing the team with 14 home runs. The Dodgers, meanwhile, turn to Shohei Ohtani's 23 homers, to go with a .288 average and 39 RBIs. Freddie Freeman impresses with a .369 average and .626 slugging percentage.

Offensively, Ohtani has been red-hot for L.A., tied for the MLB lead with 23 homers. Freeman, who's batting over .300, continues to rack up extra-base hits. Lindor has now gone deep in back-to-back games, while Alonso's 13th homer of the year pushed him closer to the team lead.

Spread

Mets +1.5 (-157)

Dodgers -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline

Mets +132

Dodgers -142

Total

Over 9.5 (-108)

Under 9.5 (-105)

*The above data was collected on June 4, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs Dodgers Betting Trends

The Mets are 8-2 against the spread in their past 10 games.

The Dodgers are 4-6 against the spread over their last 10 outings.

The total has gone under in 13 of the Mets' last 19 games.

The total has gone over in seven of the Dodgers' last eight games.

The Mets is 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games.

The Dodgers are 3-3 in the past six games when listed as the favorites.

Mets vs Dodgers Injury Reports

Mets

Brooks Raley, RP - 60-day IL (elbow).

Sean Manaea, SP - 60-day IL (oblique).

Frankie Montas, SP - 60-day IL (lat).

Jesse Winker, LF - 10-day IL (oblique).

Dodgers

Mookie Betts, SS - Day-to-day (toe).

Blake Snell, SP - 60-day IL (shoulder).

Emmet Sheehan, SP - 60-day IL (elbow).

Kirby Yates, RP - 15-day IL (hamstring).

Michael Kopech, RP - 60-day IL(shoulder).

Edgardo Henriquez, SP - 60-day IL (foot).

Mets vs Dodgers Predictions and Picks

"This matchup is close, but the New York Mets' recent clutch performances and Canning's solid form give them the edge. Expect the Dodgers to give it their best offensive effort, but for the Mets to come out firing on all cylinders. Take the Mets. Final Score Prediction, New York Mets win 5-4." — Ricky MacKenzie, Picks and Parlays

"It's tough to get a grip on how this one plays out as both pitchers have hit the skids of late .... We know that both teams are capable of putting up solid offensive numbers and can take advantage of mediocre pitching. With that said, Gonsolin has a stellar track record in his career at Dodger Stadium. Look for him to capitalize on that and help the Dodgers get back in the win column here." — Chris King, Winners and Whiners