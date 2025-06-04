ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Mets Spearhead Multi-Team Race for Pirates Ace Paul Skenes

The Mets have crafted a bold pitch to snag Pirates phenom Paul Skenes. The six-foot-six rookie throws blistering heat that tops 100 mph. “For the Mets, they come to the table…

Jim Mayhew
Paul Skenes #30 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches in the first inning

PITTSBURGH, PA – JUNE 03: Paul Skenes #30 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches in the first inning against the Houston Astros during inter-league play at PNC Park on June 3, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Mets have crafted a bold pitch to snag Pirates phenom Paul Skenes. The six-foot-six rookie throws blistering heat that tops 100 mph.

"For the Mets, they come to the table with essentially four of their top five prospects. His trade sends Jett Williams, Carson Benge, Brandon Sproat, and Ryan Clifford to the Pirates for Skenes. Too much? Too little? For a player at Skenes' age, caliber, potential, and selling power at the box office, it's a deal David Stearns couldn't make fast enough if this is all it would take," wrote Tim Boyle.

Other teams have entered the fray. The Yankees might counter with Spencer Jones, Will Warren, or Everson Pereira. Boston could bid with stars Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony.

LA's pitch includes three rising stars: Dalton Rushing, Nick Frasso, and Josue De Paula. Not to be outdone, Philadelphia might offer up Mick Abel and Justin Crawford.

Pittsburgh sits at .500, weighing big choices about their star pitcher's future. In his first stint with the team, Skenes has shown flashes of brilliance on the mound.

After watching their Scherzer and Verlander moves backfire, the Mets want fresh blood. A young ace like Skenes could anchor their staff for years to come.

The Yankees need arms to back up Cole and Cortes. LA sees Skenes fitting nicely with Buehler, Miller, and soon, Ohtani.

In Philly, Skenes would slot in behind Wheeler and Nola. Their front office has demonstrated that they're willing to spend big when they spot talent.

So far, no team admits to talks about Skenes. The Pirates keep their cards close, staying quiet about plans for their young star.

MetsMLB
Jim MayhewWriter
Related Stories
Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets reacts to his RBI single,
New York MetsAlonso Eyes 2026 World Baseball Classic After Playoff SuccessJim Mayhew
Mets Business Chief Scott Havens Steps Down After 18 Months
New York MetsMets Business Chief Scott Havens Steps Down After 18 MonthsJim Mayhew
Mark Vientos #27 of the New York Mets celebrates his fourth inning home run
New York MetsESPN Packs Prime-Time Baseball Schedule With Big Market TeamsJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect