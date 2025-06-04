Mets Spearhead Multi-Team Race for Pirates Ace Paul Skenes

PITTSBURGH, PA – JUNE 03: Paul Skenes #30 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches in the first inning against the Houston Astros during inter-league play at PNC Park on June 3, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Mets have crafted a bold pitch to snag Pirates phenom Paul Skenes. The six-foot-six rookie throws blistering heat that tops 100 mph.

"For the Mets, they come to the table with essentially four of their top five prospects. His trade sends Jett Williams, Carson Benge, Brandon Sproat, and Ryan Clifford to the Pirates for Skenes. Too much? Too little? For a player at Skenes' age, caliber, potential, and selling power at the box office, it's a deal David Stearns couldn't make fast enough if this is all it would take," wrote Tim Boyle.

Other teams have entered the fray. The Yankees might counter with Spencer Jones, Will Warren, or Everson Pereira. Boston could bid with stars Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony.

LA's pitch includes three rising stars: Dalton Rushing, Nick Frasso, and Josue De Paula. Not to be outdone, Philadelphia might offer up Mick Abel and Justin Crawford.

Pittsburgh sits at .500, weighing big choices about their star pitcher's future. In his first stint with the team, Skenes has shown flashes of brilliance on the mound.

After watching their Scherzer and Verlander moves backfire, the Mets want fresh blood. A young ace like Skenes could anchor their staff for years to come.

The Yankees need arms to back up Cole and Cortes. LA sees Skenes fitting nicely with Buehler, Miller, and soon, Ohtani.

In Philly, Skenes would slot in behind Wheeler and Nola. Their front office has demonstrated that they're willing to spend big when they spot talent.