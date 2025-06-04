Alonso Eyes 2026 World Baseball Classic After Playoff Success

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 03: Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets reacts to his RBI single, to score Brandon Nimmo #9 for a 1-0 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers, during the first inning at Dodger Stadium on June 03, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Pete Alonso wants to wear the stars and stripes again in 2026. "I had a blast last time, and any chance I get to represent the country, that'd be awesome," the Mets star said.

His 2023 WBC stats tell only part of the story: 2-for-14 with one RBI. Yet he struck when it mattered most, delivering key hits against Venezuela and Cuba in the late rounds.

"That's our version of the Olympics, and there's so much pride playing for your heritage, playing for your country. It's just really special," Alonso said.

The big bat credits international play for his red-hot 2024 playoffs. He smashed his way to a .273 average, crushing four home runs while driving in 10 runs across 13 games. His most unforgettable moment? A thunderous three-run shot off Milwaukee's Devin Williams that kept New York's hopes alive in Game 3.

"I think, for me, drawing experience from the WBC really helped me in last year's postseason," Alonso explained. "The year prior in 2022, my only postseason experience was three games."

The race for Team USA spots is intensifying. Aaron Judge took the captain's role in April. Rising star Paul Skenes signed up weeks ago, while Bryce Harper still weighs his options.

Meanwhile, Francisco Lindor will lead Puerto Rico once more. "It's one of the best experiences in the world to be able to represent your country and give everything you've got for them. It's like a work stoppage in Puerto Rico when we play the WBC," Lindor said.