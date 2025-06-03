Mets vs Dodgers Odds, Spread, and Total

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 02: Teoscar Hernández #37 of the Los Angeles Dodgers scores past Luis Torrens #13 of the New York Mets from a Andy Pages #44 single, to trail 4-3, during the 10th inning at Dodger Stadium on June 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

After securing the extra-innings win, the New York Mets (38–22) return to the field tonight to continue their four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers (36–24). First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. EST.

Francisco Alvarez's RBI double leading off the 10th inning opened up the extra-innings scoring for the Mets, who won their fourth straight to push their lead in the NL East to 1.5 games over Philadelphia.

Right-hander Tylor Megill (4–4, 3.52 ERA), a winner in his last two starts, takes the mound tonight for New York. Opposing him is Dodgers veteran Clayton Kershaw (0–0, 4.91 ERA), making his fourth start of the season after returning from injury. Kershaw allowed five earned runs over four innings against the Angels in his season debut but regained his effectiveness with a one-run performance last week against the Guardians.

On offense, the Mets turn to Francisco Lindor, who knocked his 14th homer in the first inning last night. He boasts a .285 batting average and 36 RBIs. Pete Alonso isn't far behind, contributing 12 home runs and 46 RBIs.

For the Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani launched his team-leading 23rd home run yesterday to go with a .292 average and 39 RBIs. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a .368 average and .435 OBP.

Spread

Mets +1.5 (-171)

Dodgers -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline

Mets +128

Dodgers -142

Total

Over 9.5 (+102)

Under 9.5 (-119)

*The above data was collected on June 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs Dodgers Betting Trends

The Mets are 7-3 against the spread during their past 10 games.

The Dodgers are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The total has gone under in 13 of the Mets' last 18 games.

The total has gone over in six of the Dodgers' last seven games.

The Mets are 8-6 when playing as the underdog this season.

The Dodgers are 30-19 when named the moneyline favorites.

Mets vs Dodgers Injury Reports

Mets

Brooks Raley, RP - 60-day IL (elbow).

Sean Manaea, SP - 60-day IL (oblique).

Frankie Montas, SP - 60-day IL (lat).

Jesse Winker, LF - 10-day IL (oblique).

Dodgers

Mookie Betts, SS - Day-to-day (toe).

Blake Snell, SP - 60-day IL (shoulder).

Emmet Sheehan, SP - 60-day IL (elbow).

Kirby Yates, RP - 15-day IL (hamstring).

Michael Kopech, RP - 60-day IL(shoulder).

Edgardo Henriquez, SP - 60-day IL (foot).

Mets vs Dodgers Predictions and Picks

"The Mets pitching staff has been, dare I say, amazing. The bullpen is great, but I worry about Megill a bit in this one .... As for Kershaw, he no longer misses bats, and the Mets don't strike out much against lefties while having tremendous power. I like both teams to put up at least five runs each. The Dodgers bullpen has been suspect while the Mets have lights out, so I like New York to pull out the win in a high-scoring affair." — Stan Son, DraftKings Network

"The Dodgers are arguably a much better offensive team than the Mets. They've been killing the righties over the last 10 days .... But when I look at Clayton Kershaw's record against the Mets, I can only take the Dodgers in this game .... On the other side, Tylor Megill has done a good job over his last two showings, but he's allowed four earned runs in each of his first three starts in May." — Viktor Allenson, Winners and Whiners