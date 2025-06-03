Knicks Dismiss Coach Tom Thibodeau

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 25: Head coach Tom Thibodeau of the New York Knicks (L) looks on against the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 25, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

The New York Knicks have decided to part ways with head coach Tom Thibodeau on Tuesday, despite his leading New York to its first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 25 years.

The move sent shockwaves through the NBA after Thibs led the Knicks to their most successful run in a quarter century, and was under contract through the 2027-28 season.

Instead, New York will head in another direction after five years, which seems like an eternity when it comes to Knicks coaches.

General Manager Leon Rose put out a statement Tuesday saying: "...We made the decision we feel is best for our organization moving forward. Tom will always be part of our Knicks family, and we truly wish him nothing but the best in the future."

Thibodeau posted a record of 226-174 as Knicks coach from 2020-2025. He was 24-23 in the postseason. His .565 winning percentage is the third best by a Knicks coach over the last quarter century, with only Mike Woodson (.580) and Jeff Van Gundy (.590) slightly better.

Keep in mind, though, that the 400 games Thibodeau coached were the most by a Knicks coach since Van Gundy coached 420 games between 1996-2001.

Who will replace Thibodeau?

Jay Wright: Of course, Wright's name is going to come up, considering that three of his former players from Villanova University are prominent fixtures on the Knicks. Wright coached Villanova from 2001-2022, winning two National Titles toward the end of his tenure there. One of those titles was with Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo on the Wild Cats roster.

Could a reunion happen? Sure, but Wright has never coached at the NBA level, and who knows how much he wants to coach again considering he's been retired since the end of the 2021-22 season.

Frank Vogel: Vogel won the NBA title with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Lakers during the wacko-2019-20 Covid season. The New Jersey native also coached the Indiana Pacers from 2010-2016 and got them to two Conference Finals appearances. Vogel is currently an assistant on the Dallas Mavericks. He would be an interesting choice.

Mike Malone: Was just recently axed by the Denver Nuggets before the close of the regular season, but Malone has a heck of a resume. The man brought the first NBA title to the Mile High City just two seasons ago. He owns 501 victories in his career as a head coach, and oh, by the way, he is from Queens. Keep an eye on Malone.

Mike Budenholzer: Another coach with an NBA Championship under his belt. Coach Bud was recently axed by the Milwaukee Bucks following the 2022-23 season, but won the NBA title in 2021. Plus, he coached Giannis Antetokounmpo to some of his best seasons. He is not currently coaching in the league, and could be an interesting consideration.