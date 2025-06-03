Guardians vs Yankees Odds, Spread, and Total

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 01: Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees hits a single in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on June 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Guardians look to make it three wins in a row.

The Guardians are 32-26 and sit second in the AL Central Division. They just went 3-3 on a six-game homestand, recently taking two out of three from the Los Angeles Angels. The offense was a bit inconsistent in the series, but they put together a solid 4-2 win in the finale.

The New York Yankees are 36-22 and first in the AL East Division. They just completed a nine-game road trip with a 6-3 record. Most recently, they lost two out of three against the Los Angeles Dodgers, including an 18-2 blowout. However, the Yankees were able to salvage the series with a 7-3 win in the finale.

Spread

Guardians +1.5 (-122)

Yankees -1.5 (+107)

Moneyline

Guardians +177

Yankees -196

Total

OVER 8 (-105)

UNDER 8 (-109)

*The above data was collected on June 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Guardians vs Yankees Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Cleveland's last 18 games.

Cleveland is 3-7 SU in its last 10 games against NY Yankees.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of Cleveland's last eight games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of NY Yankees' last 17 games.

NY Yankees are 10-3 SU in their last 13 games.

NY Yankees are 7-1 SU in their last eight games at home.

Guardians vs Yankees Injury Reports

Cleveland Guardians

Will Brennan, RF - 10-day IL

Lane Thomas, CF - 10-day IL

Travis Bazzana, 2B - Day-to-day

George Valera. RF - Day-to-day

Juan Brito, SS - Day-to-day

Micah Pries, 1B - Day-to-day

Jaison Chourio, CF - Day-to-day

New York Yankees

Jason Dominguez, LF - Day-to-day

Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B - 10-day IL

Giancarlo Stanton, DH - 60-day IL

Oswaldo Cabrera, 3B - 10-day IL

Christopher Familia, LF - Day-to-day

Guardians vs Yankees Predictions and Picks

Cleveland is 15-15 on the road and 6-4 in its last ten games. The Guardians are tied for 21st in runs scored, 24th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging percentage. In pitching, they rank 21st in ERA. José Ramírez leads the team in both batting average and home runs. He has recorded a pair of hits in two straight games.

On the mound for the Guardians is Tanner Bibee, who is 4-5 with a 3.86 ERA. His ERA has been gradually improving, and two of his last four starts were quality outings.

New York is 18-9 at home and 7-3 in its last ten games. The Yankees rank third in runs scored, third in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and second in slugging percentage. They are eighth in ERA. Aaron Judge leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. He had five hits and three home runs in the series against the Dodgers.

On the mound for the Yankees is Carlos Rodón, who is 7-3 with a 2.60 ERA. He has thrown two shutouts in a row and has allowed just one run in his last three outings.