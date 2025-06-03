GCW’s Bloodsport XIV Coming to New Jersey Near WWE SummerSlam Location

GCW plans its next brutal showcase, Bloodsport XIV, for August 2nd. The event takes place at Rutherford's Williams Center, minutes from MetLife Stadium, where WWE hosts SummerSlam.

This raw combat spectacle marks the 14th U.S. installment. Fighters battle in a stripped-down ring without ropes, where only knockouts or submissions end matches. "Come watch the hardest hitting event in all of Professional Wrestling," said Josh Barnett to PWMania.

The timing matches WWE's summer spectacular. That same weekend, GCW packs in more action. Juggalo Championship Wrestling strikes on August 1st. Emo Fight rocks the house later on August 2nd.

Past shows drew top talent from across wrestling's biggest stages: WWE, AEW, NJPW, and ROH. At Bloodsport XIII in Las Vegas, Gabe Kidd took down Barnett in a fierce main event clash. Fans also witnessed Zack Sabre Jr. and Jonathan Gresham lock up in a 17-minute war of technical skill.

What started as a WrestleMania weekend attraction in 2018 now runs several times each year. This September brings a first, Bloodsport crosses the Atlantic for its London debut.