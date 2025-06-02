ContestsEvents
Yankees prospects Schlittler and Flores Power Somerset

Two of the Yankees Top-15 prospects delivered a victory to the Somerset Patriots on Sunday.

Michael Cohen
Cam Schlittler tosses five innings in Somerset.

Cam Schlittler delivers a pitch in his five inning masterwork against the Akron Rubber Ducks. Somerset won 3-1.

Somerset Patriots Media

Before the largest crowd of the season at TD Bank Ballpark, two of the brightest young stars in the Yankees' farm system stood out as Somerset took out the Akron Rubber Ducks 3-1 to salvage a game in a six-game series.

Cam Schlittler blanked the Rubber Ducks over five innings, allowing only two hits, while striking out six for his fourth victory of the year, and third scoreless outing of the season.

Ranked number 10 among top Yankees prospects, Schlittler ranks second in the Eastern League in innings pitched (53.0), strikeouts (64), and fourth in ERA (2.38).

With the six strikeouts on Sunday, Schlittler has recorded at least six strikeouts in each of his last five outings.

Schlittler got all the run support he needed in the bottom of the fourth inning when Rafael Flores crushed a three-run homer to left to give Somerset a 3-0 lead.

Flores leads the Eastern League in homers with 11. He is hitting .286 on the year and has driven in 37.

Meanwhile, in his third game back with Double-A Somerset, Spencer Jones went 1-for-3 with a run scored. He is hitting .375 in his three games back with the ballclub. On the season, Jones is hitting .240 with nine homers and 17 RBI.

Jazz Chisholm: The Yankees infielder played in his third game with the Double-A Patriots, going 0-for-3 on Sunday. In three rehab games, Chisholm hit .333 (three hits in nine at-bats) with two runs scored and a stolen base. It remains to be seen if Chisholm stays with Somerset as it hits the road for Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday, or if he gets activated Tuesday when the Yankees return to the Bronx to host Cleveland.

New York YankeesSomerset Patriots
Michael CohenWriter
Michael Cohen is the News and Sports Director at Fox Sports Radio New Jersey and Magic 98.3 FM, as well as a radio production assistant with Fox and Magic in New Jersey. He started his career in Somerset in 2018 initially as a news fill-in at WCTC 1450 AM, and soon moved up to higher responsibilities in the ensuing years, assuming News & Sports Director title in 2021Prior to his time with Fox Sports New Jersey, Michael was play-by-play voice for New Jersey Jackals baseball, and as well as play-by-play and color for the College of Staten Island basketball (men and women), softball and baseball. Michael began his career as a news and sportswriter with the Jersey Journal of Hudson County.
