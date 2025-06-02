Yankees prospects Schlittler and Flores Power Somerset

Cam Schlittler delivers a pitch in his five inning masterwork against the Akron Rubber Ducks. Somerset won 3-1.

Before the largest crowd of the season at TD Bank Ballpark, two of the brightest young stars in the Yankees' farm system stood out as Somerset took out the Akron Rubber Ducks 3-1 to salvage a game in a six-game series.

Cam Schlittler blanked the Rubber Ducks over five innings, allowing only two hits, while striking out six for his fourth victory of the year, and third scoreless outing of the season.

Ranked number 10 among top Yankees prospects, Schlittler ranks second in the Eastern League in innings pitched (53.0), strikeouts (64), and fourth in ERA (2.38).

With the six strikeouts on Sunday, Schlittler has recorded at least six strikeouts in each of his last five outings.

Schlittler got all the run support he needed in the bottom of the fourth inning when Rafael Flores crushed a three-run homer to left to give Somerset a 3-0 lead.

Flores leads the Eastern League in homers with 11. He is hitting .286 on the year and has driven in 37.

Meanwhile, in his third game back with Double-A Somerset, Spencer Jones went 1-for-3 with a run scored. He is hitting .375 in his three games back with the ballclub. On the season, Jones is hitting .240 with nine homers and 17 RBI.