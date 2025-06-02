NHL Reveals 2026 Winter Classic Logo: Miami’s First Outdoor Game to Feature Panthers vs. Rangers

Starting June 4 at 10 a.m. ET, hockey fans can buy tickets to watch the Panthers battle the Rangers in the first-ever outdoor NHL game in Florida at Miami's LoanDepot Park.

Set for January 2, 2026, this match marks the most Southern outdoor NHL contest in history. Ticket prices start at $230 for upper seats in the 37,000-capacity baseball venue.

"It's bold, it's audacious, it is an attempt to do something special for the fans in Florida who haven't had a home outdoor game," said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman to Florida Hockey Now.

The stadium's AC will run full blast while workers build the rink, with the retractable roof staying shut. If weather permits, they'll open it on game day. The goal of this careful planning is to keep ice conditions perfect in Miami's warm climate.

Since its start in 2008, this marks the 17th Winter Classic. Florida joins 18 other states that have hosted open-air NHL matches.

The excitement doesn't stop there. Just weeks later, on February 1, 2026, the Tampa Bay Lightning will face off against the Boston Bruins at Raymond James Stadium in another outdoor showdown.

In Tampa, workers will shield the field with a temporary structure while making the ice. They'll pull it back when the teams hit the ice.

These outdoor matches showcase the sport's rise in the Sunshine State. Both teams have shined recently: the Panthers claimed their first title in 2024, while the Lightning made waves in the Stanley Cup Final.

Past outdoor NHL events have drawn massive crowds, over 2.2 million fans across 43 games. Ticketmaster will handle sales on a first-come basis.