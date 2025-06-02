New York Mets vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Odds, Run Line, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 01: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets reacts after his fifth inning home run against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field on June 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Mets and Dodgers have taken different paths to success since their last series ended. LA's sizzling offense meets New York's stingy pitching in tonight's series opener at Dodger Stadium at 10:10 p.m. EST.

Los Angeles missed a chance to sweep the New York Yankees this weekend. That didn't stop the Dodgers from making a statement against one Big Apple team with another one on its way to SoCal. LA slugged an immense 18 runs in the Saturday victory that clinched a series win, embarrassing Yankee hurler Will Warren with six hits, four walks, and seven runs before recording five outs in the game.

The New York Mets don't need 18 runs to win a game, or even a whole series. New York has gone 5-1 since winning its last fracas with the World Champions, allowing just 3.0 opposing RPG during the last eight contests. The only catch? Bookmakers think LA's bats are about to overcome the Mets' arms.

Spread

Mets +1.5 (-138)

Dodgers -1.5 (+118)

Moneyline

Mets +147

Dodgers -163

Total

Over 9 (-113 )

Under 9 (+103)

*The above data was collected on June 2, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Mets vs Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Trends

The New York Mets are 7-1 in their last eight ball games.

New York is 13-15 in road games this season.

Totals have gone over in each of the LA Dodgers' last four games.

The Dodgers are 4-5 in their last nine home games.

New York Mets vs Los Angeles Dodgers Injury Reports

New York Mets

Center fielder Jose Siri is on the 10-day IL with a tibia bruise.

Pitcher Sean Manaea is on the 60-day IL with an oblique strain.

Pitcher AJ Minter is on the 60-day IL with a right lat strain.

Left fielder Jesse Winker is on the 10-day IL with a right oblique strain.

Third baseman Nick Madrigal is on the 60-day IL with a fractured left shoulder.

Pitcher Danny Young is on the 15-day IL with a left elbow sprain.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Pitcher Luis Garcia is on the 15-day IL with a right adductor strain.

Pitcher Kirby Yates is on the 15-day IL with a hamstring strain.

Pitcher Michael Kopech is on the 60-day IL with right shoulder impingement.

Shortstop Mookie Betts is day-to-day with a toe injury.

New York Mets vs Los Angeles Dodgers Predictions and Picks

Juan Soto is finally hitting the baseball like NYC's faithful hoped he would. Soto nailed a two-run shot to help ice the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, less than 24 hours after hitting his ninth home run of the year in Saturday's win. "Back-to-back games with a home run are a great step in the right direction, as (Soto) had a relatively slow start to the season," writes the MLB blogger Zachary Weinberger of ClutchPoints.

So, why are the Mets (+132) underdogs in tonight's opener? Oddsmakers don't trust Paul Blackburn's return from injury to start on the mound for New York, given that Blackburn's stats in his MiLB rehab assignment were average. However, the opposing starter Dustin May is only 3-4 on the season.