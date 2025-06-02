Mets Business Chief Scott Havens Steps Down After 18 Months

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 04: A general view of the New York Mets logo on a chair prior to the home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays at Citi Field on April 04, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City

Scott Havens has quit his job running the New York Mets' business side. The split came after clashing views with team owner Steve Cohen about future plans.

"We ultimately had differing perspectives on the long-term strategy," said Cohen to Rising Apple. This marks a stark shift from the high hopes when Cohen picked Havens in January 2023.

As business chief, Havens ran ticket sales and struck deals with companies. He worked right under Cohen, managing staff not involved with player decisions.

Before joining the Mets, Havens ran Bloomberg Media as CEO. Cohen wanted his skills to push the team into new tech and online projects.

The sudden exit leaves the Mets scrambling. They must find someone who can both run a baseball business and mesh with Cohen's strong views.