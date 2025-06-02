Mets Business Chief Scott Havens Steps Down After 18 Months
Scott Havens has quit his job running the New York Mets' business side. The split came after clashing views with team owner Steve Cohen about future plans.
"We ultimately had differing perspectives on the long-term strategy," said Cohen to Rising Apple. This marks a stark shift from the high hopes when Cohen picked Havens in January 2023.
As business chief, Havens ran ticket sales and struck deals with companies. He worked right under Cohen, managing staff not involved with player decisions.
Before joining the Mets, Havens ran Bloomberg Media as CEO. Cohen wanted his skills to push the team into new tech and online projects.
The sudden exit leaves the Mets scrambling. They must find someone who can both run a baseball business and mesh with Cohen's strong views.
The search starts now for a replacement. Whoever takes over must keep money flowing through tickets and deals - the lifeblood of any pro team.