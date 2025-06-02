ContestsEvents
Knicks Left with Questions after Game 6 Loss

Knicks fans have nothing left but to ask ‘what if.’ But as the dust settled in Indianapolis on Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, it was abundantly clear: the…

Michael Cohen
Karl Anthony Towns looks to the ground in disappointment.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 31: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks reacts during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 31, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

 (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Knicks fans have nothing left but to ask 'what if.' But as the dust settled in Indianapolis on Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, it was abundantly clear: the Indiana Pacers are just better. They are leaner, faster, better coached, and more disciplined than the Knicks are and were over the course of six games.

And it was on full display on Saturday as the Pacers ran the Knicks out of the building to the tune of 125-108, sending the New Yorkers packing for the summer.

New York had no answer for the Pacers' fast break; Indiana outscored them 25-10. They couldn't cash in on turnovers, something Indiana most certainly did, outscoring the Knicks 34-13 in points off turnovers, and when they needed the most, the Pacers got the most out of their top two stars.

The Knicks simply didn't.

Jalen Brunson finished with just 19 points and left the game when it was out of hand in the fourth quarter. Karl Anthony Towns, despite posting a double-double (22 points, 14 assists) had his issues defensively as the Pacers did whatever they wanted to against him.

O.G. Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Mitchell Robinson, all of whom had miserable series in this East final ,didn't have much of an impact either.

Instead, Tyrese Haliburton (21 points) and Pascal Siakam (31 points) dominated on the glass for Indiana. Even former Knicks Obi Toppin took glee in putting up buckets in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter against his old team. Toppin finished with 18 points off the bench.

And so the Knicks' season ended, and with i,t questions remain as the off-season begins.

Will the Knicks trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo? The Milwaukee Bucks superstar is drawing interest and would be an upgrade over Towns, whom the Knicks acquired last summer. But the Knicks won't be alone in the pursuit. The Nets, Heat, and Spurs could all be interested.

Will the Knicks flip Karl Anthony Towns? Could the Knicks dump Towns after one season? Some fans/media have called Towns 'soft', but the Knicks center is getting paid over $53 million next season and is under contract through 2027. It won't be easy to move.

The bench? The Knicks need to fix their bench big time. Watching Obi Toppin wreck havoc against them had to hurt. Toppin would have been a great piece, but the Knicks gave up on him. Putting Josh Hart on the bench in the playoffs didn't result in much. Now Leon Rose and company have to build a bench that take pressure off the starters and contributes big shots.

It should be an interesting summer.

Michael CohenWriter
Michael Cohen is the News and Sports Director at Fox Sports Radio New Jersey and Magic 98.3 FM, as well as a radio production assistant with Fox and Magic in New Jersey. He started his career in Somerset in 2018 initially as a news fill-in at WCTC 1450 AM, and soon moved up to higher responsibilities in the ensuing years, assuming News & Sports Director title in 2021Prior to his time with Fox Sports New Jersey, Michael was play-by-play voice for New Jersey Jackals baseball, and as well as play-by-play and color for the College of Staten Island basketball (men and women), softball and baseball. Michael began his career as a news and sportswriter with the Jersey Journal of Hudson County.
