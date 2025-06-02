Devils’ Money Problems Force NHL’s Best Backup Goalie Allen To Test Free Agency

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 15: Jake Allen #34 of the New Jersey Devils tends net during the third period of the game against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on April 15, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Devils defeat the Bruins 5-4 in overtime.

NHL veteran Jake Allen steps into free agency July 1 after posting a .906 save rate as New Jersey's second-string netminder. Through 30 games, he shut out opponents four times.

When an injury sidelined Jacob Markstrom for six weeks, Allen stepped up to the starting role. Stats show his skill: He ranked among the NHL's elite with 3.07 wins above replacement. His 18.1 goals saved above expected turned heads, as noted by Puck Prose.

Though his record sits at 13-16-1, Allen matched Markstrom's shutout count in far fewer starts. His current save rate tops any season since 2020-21.

Market buzz points to a two-year contract worth $3-4 million yearly in a backup role. The Devils can't fit him under their cap, they need deals for eight other players.

Teams seeking a skilled backup who can handle starting duties will chase Allen once free agency starts. His stats, both basic and advanced, put him at the top of the NHL's backup ranks.