Devils’ Money Problems Force NHL’s Best Backup Goalie Allen To Test Free Agency
NHL veteran Jake Allen steps into free agency July 1 after posting a .906 save rate as New Jersey’s second-string netminder. Through 30 games, he shut out opponents four times….
NHL veteran Jake Allen steps into free agency July 1 after posting a .906 save rate as New Jersey's second-string netminder. Through 30 games, he shut out opponents four times.
When an injury sidelined Jacob Markstrom for six weeks, Allen stepped up to the starting role. Stats show his skill: He ranked among the NHL's elite with 3.07 wins above replacement. His 18.1 goals saved above expected turned heads, as noted by Puck Prose.
Though his record sits at 13-16-1, Allen matched Markstrom's shutout count in far fewer starts. His current save rate tops any season since 2020-21.
Market buzz points to a two-year contract worth $3-4 million yearly in a backup role. The Devils can't fit him under their cap, they need deals for eight other players.
Teams seeking a skilled backup who can handle starting duties will chase Allen once free agency starts. His stats, both basic and advanced, put him at the top of the NHL's backup ranks.
While he'll turn 35 before the 2025 season, Allen's quick reactions and big-moment saves remain sharp. His proven track record should attract plenty of interest from clubs needing goalie depth.