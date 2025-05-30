Yanks Chisholm Enjoys Successful Rehab Outing with Patriots

Jazz Chisholm Jr. smiles back toward the dugout of the Yankees double-A affiliate Somerset Patriots in his first rehab outing since landing on the IL on April 30.

New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm was happy to be back on a baseball field again. Chisholm took part in his first rehab game with the Yankees' Double-A affiliate, Somerset Patriots, on Thursday night, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a walk. He even played a little third base as well.

"Definitely get a few more at-bats and take some grounders at third. Probably one or two more games here and then back to the big leagues," Chisholm said in reflecting on his rehab outing.

The Yankees infielder also alluded to Manager Aaron Boone possibly moving him to third base.

"(Booney) told me he wanted me at third base. I am here to win a ring, and I am not here fighting for position. I just want to help us win a World Series."

Chisholm Jr. has played in 30 games this year, and despite hitting only .181 on the year, owns seven homers and 17 RBI.

Since joining the Yankees last July via trade with the Miami Marlins, Chisholm Jr. has batted a.273/.325/.500 slash line with 28 runs scored, seven doubles, 11 homers, 23 RBI, 14 walks, and 18 steals. He hit safely in 33 of his 46 games with the Yankees and reached base safely in 35 of those games.

So if all goes according to plan, expect to see Chisholm in Patriots pinstripes for much of the weekend before returning to the Bronx when the Yankees get back from L.A. and their huge series against the Dodgers.

Meanwhile, the Patriots clobbered the Akron Rubber Ducks 12-0. It was Somerset's largest margin of victory of the season, and their biggest blow-out win since a 12-1 victory over the Altoona Curve back on April 18.

Tyler Hardman had a monster night for Somerset, batting 3-for-3 with six RBI and a three-run homer in the bottom of the second, and a solo blast in the seventh.

Spencer Jones with 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.

Overall, the three Patriots went yard on Thursday, including Brennan Davis and Garrett Martin.